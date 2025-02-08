Leftism and mental health

It’s well substantiated that liberals tend to suffer madness and depression more than conservatives. Unfortunately, psychotherapies for depression are not always effective. Perhaps a complicating factor is that the afflicted often try to explain away their disease by insisting they care more about social problems, especially perceived inequality. Then why did the mental health issues become even more exacerbated during the first Trump (45th) presidency?

Even research from leftist academia concedes that wealth inequality in the U.S. decreased during Trump’s first term — for the first time in three decades. Under Trump, lower-income Americans were particularly sanguine about economic expansion, with confidence rates at their highest since 2000. While all income groups were positive about the economy under Trump, lower-income workers were especially buoyant.

Despite the reduction in inequality in such an important facets of life (ranking highest in voter concerns), President Trump Stress Disorder (AKA post-election stress disorder) morphed into TDS. The leftist wallowing in incongruous doom (a contemporaneous Gallup poll indicated that 69% of Americans saw their finances improving in 2019) undermines their “we’re depressed because we care more” argument.

J.D. Vance (and many others who were “underprivileged” at first) are an inspiration and tribute to overcoming challenges, their whole essence being forged from childhood ordeals. He (and many others) definitely emerged stronger from the crucible, sharpened into the polished metal to become a U.S. Marine. However, there’s also evidence that others who suffer childhood trauma, and unstable families, are more prone to become maladjusted adults. And that maladjusted adults are more likely to assume a misguided leftist worldview.

There is research to substantiate this, too. Indeed, related studies show that better health among children is positively related to conservative political ideology among older adults: “Adults who had excellent health as children were 30 percentage points more likely to report conservative ideology than liberal ideology.” Perhaps (presuming they are smart enough to make the connection), that’s why Dems are so opposed to RFK’s mission to MAHA — they fear it will bolster conservative ranks, offsetting their illegal alien madness.

When it comes to the link between mental health and political ideology, Sen. John Fetterman is an interesting case study. His stroke and depression are well documented. What’s noteworthy is that his treatment seems to have benefited him, and ultimately his constituents. For sure, he needs to keep progressing from progressivism, but the symbiosis between his improved mental health and a commonsense political pragmatism are noteworthy. As his mental health improves, he increasingly contradicts the unhinged leftist nutcases in his party.

After his bouts with depression, Fetterman exhorts, “If you need help, please get help.” But one first needs to acknowledge the problem — it is not just a liberal hypersensitivity toward perceived (sometimes concocted) inequalities that contributes to madness. That’s a typical leftist kop-out designed to reinforce their sanctimonious hubris. As documented here (among many places), “conservatives appear to have qualities that are traditionally associated with positive adjustment and mental health.” It is they who not only care more, but give more.

Notwithstanding their maddening virtue-signaling, Dem depression may result, in part, from a lack of wholesome, integrated knowledge. Instead, disintegrated leftist orthodoxy recklessly scribbles upon blank slates. Leftism is wrought with mental anguish. Sen. Fetterman is gradually — but not irreversibly, given his political affiliations — recovering.

Image: ElisaRiva via Pixabay, Pixabay License.