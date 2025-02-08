Late stage Trump Derangement Syndrome and reverse psychology

One of the apparent symptoms of late-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is susceptibility to blatantly obvious reverse psychology. Even the Communist Chinese eventually came to realize their “one child” policy wasn’t such a great idea. Donald Trump’s—and America’s-- Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) enemies, like the Chinese, are known for playing the long game or at least being too stubborn and stupid to quit beating a dead horse. At Powerline, John Hinderaker provides several examples. He suggests Conservatives—Normal Americans—are more likely to have children than D/s/cs. Now we have proof:

Graphic: X Screenshot

In the last few days, several prominent liberals have reinforced the point. First we have Michigan State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, who had herself sterilized because Donald Trump won the 2024 election: A liberal Michigan state representative revealed Wednesday that she underwent a sterilization surgery that would prevent her from getting pregnant now that President Trump is back in the White House.

***

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” [Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, 36] said, according to the Michigan Advance. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

Pohutsky, an abortion proponent, is apparently married to a man and claims to be bisexual. Consider also that despite D/s/c claims that Trump hates and devalues women, he has always hired highly qualified women in his businesses and for positions in his Administrations the most recent example being Pam Bondi as Attorney General. Rather odd for someone who “only sees value in [women’s] my ability to procreate.” It would be interesting to see if anyone could find evidence of Donald Trump ever saying or doing anything that might vindicate Pohutsky’s assertion. I certainly can’t.

It appears the entire D/s/c Party has fallen to Trump’s insidious reverse psychology. They’ve elected as their vice chairman anti-liberty/gun cracktivist David Hogg. Hogg, a graduate of Parkland High School, has made a career out of being a “survivor” of the Parkland attack. There appears to be no evidence Hogg was ever in actual danger—the attack was confined to a single building of that multi-building, sprawling campus--but an appropriate narrative trumps fact with D/s/cs any day. Hogg, like Pohutsky, is determined to avoid procreating:

Grpahic: X Screenshot

And Americans rejoice.

While Pohutsky will have little effect on national politics, Hogg will have a lasting effect on the D/s/c Party. It’s a virtual certainty Trump will increase Republican dominance in the Congress by the simple measure of requiring the Census Bureau to count only American citizens, though that’s going to take the cooperation of Congress. And while American birth rates have been declining, even among Republicans, it’s likely a newly revitalized America will see Republican birth rates increasing. Elections, as Barack Obama sneered, have consequences.

The 2024 election cycle saw Republicans picking up substantial votes among minorities and other traditional D/s/c voters. Combine this trend with D/s/cs choosing not to procreate, and America may be moving toward a permanent Republican majority. Fortunately for America, that majority will conform to our constitutional, representative republic, rather than a D/s/c, “our democracy,” tyranny of the majority.

It’s almost as though Donald Trump had that in mind all along.

Circa February, 2025 the D/s/c Party has proved itself entirely unable to learn from its many and obvious mistakes. Despite the American public being against its trans agenda by a stunning margin, they’re doubling down on it:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Despite Americans favoring ending DEI, D/s/cs continue to die on that hill. Despite Americans being wholly in favor of the First and Second Amendments, D/s/cs can’t bring themselves to abandon their quest to extinguish the Bill of Rights. Could electing as vice chair of their party an angry, annoying, unaccomplished anti-liberty/gun cracktivist like Hogg be further from America’s political mainstream?

Attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte is the useful axiom: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” D/s/cs, wracked with TDS, are making plenty and Trump has no intention of interrupting them.

Purposely refusing to procreate is unusually short-sighted, even for a Party aligned with the Communist Chinese who eventually understood that’s self-destructive. However, Normal Americans will gladly encourage and applaud this reverse psychology symptom of late-stage TDS.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.