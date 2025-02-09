Is Trump criminalizing 'trans identity'?

It was one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises, one of many that got him elected. As Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) are discovering to their horror, he keeps his promises, promises like this executive order:

It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the January 28 order states.

Multiple polls indicate more than 70% of Americans fully support this policy, and why not? Sane Americans know there are real differences between men and women. There are only two genders, men can’t have periods, get pregnant or bear children and nothing, not even the most skilled, if warped, surgeons can turn people into the opposite sex. The D/s/c Party, unable to admit error, or to seek treatment for insanity, fully supports the Trans Superiority Narrative (TNS) and its various, mentally ill, activists:

Graphic: CBS Screenshot

Laverne Cox, a transgender actor and star of Amazon Prime Video’s newest comedy Clean Slate, claims America is “going backwards in so many ways” and says it’s going to take people rising up to fight President’s Donald Trump’s agenda, including an executive order protecting minors from sex change drugs and surgeries. “This is not the first time trans identity has been criminalized in this country. And we found a way to survive, sometimes even thrive,” Cox said on CBS Morning, after being asked by co-host Adriana Diaz to respond to how “the Trump administration is targeting trans rights.”

There is no such thing as “trans rights.” What Cox, and the D/s/c Party are talking about is the TNS. All Americans, particularly since Donald Trump’s reelection, are equal under the law. They share unalienable rights, rights given them by God, which are not bestowed, and may not legitimately be rescinded, by government.

The TNS is based on certain ephemeral principles that not only deny the existence of God and His creation, hence, His unalienable rights, but demand trans be accorded rights above and beyond those of all Americans, rights that demand others surrender their unalienable, equal rights.

Gender Dysphoria is the medical/psychiatric term for trans. They’re mentally ill, in need of treatment, yet the TNS demands they be thought to be uniquely sane while the rest of society is sick. Trans are living their truth, their true selves. They, unlike Normal Americans, are in touch with a higher consciousness, a higher morality. As such, they must be given whatever preferences they demand. Their right to free speech, and particularly to proselytize the young, trumps the pedestrian, unenlightened rights of Normals.

They have trans rights to compete against and to beat—not just figuratively—girls and women in sports. They have the right to use women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and showers, and to be incarcerated in women’s prisons. Sure, they often rape actual women in those prisons, but they have that right too. They have the right to beat women in beauty contests and to be nominated the Academy Award’s “best actress.”

Above all, they demand Normal Americans praise them for their beauty, superior morality, bravery and brilliance. Never mind when the media, academia, government and the arts fully support you, bravery is not involved. And when they can’t get willing praise and trans rights that trump the legitimate rights of others, they resort to extortion:“Pay for my trans surgery or I’ll kill myself and it will be your fault, you racist transphobes!”

Still, trans like Cox remain undeterred:

“Ultimately, if we’re going to fight this, we need a movement of working people […] rising up,” Cox said.

That’s going to be just a bit difficult with more than 70% of the public remaining sane and opposing the TNS. It’s going to be particularly difficult since the federal government is no longer supporting and excusing trans or violent street theater. Trans and their supporters trying to reenact the 2020 “Summer of Love” will discover when Jason Aldean sang “Try That in a Small Town,” he was talking about them.

No one is trying to “criminalize” trans. Most Americans just don’t care about them, but they do believe, by overwhelming margins in this age of divided politics, “gender affirming care” is child abuse and surgical mutilation, and since we’re an advanced, western country, one just doesn’t do that sort of thing. There are no laws preventing people from believing whatever they want or from cross dressing. Trans are free to speak their minds, they’re just not free to try to convince children to become mentally ill. They don’t get to violate federal law to catapult mediocre male athletes to the medal stand over female athletes. And above all, they don’t get to try to force Normal Americans to praise them and pretend they’re anything other than mentally ill.

America’s working people have already risen up, and they’ve rejected the TSN.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.