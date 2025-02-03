Gaza, reimagined

President Trump is starting on the right path, asking Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from Gaza.

He also should ask Qatar and Turkey, the two countries sympathetic to Hamas. Ideally, while Gaza is being rebuilt, these countries should erect temporary camps for Gazan civilians. If they cannot be persuaded to do so, then the present arrangement of civilian zones in Gaza should be continued.

But how should we reimagine the future of Gaza after that? Here are my ideas for reconstruction:

Industrial parks should be built in Gaza with housing developments, schools, medical centers, i.e., communities, outside their perimeters. Suggested industries for the parks could include, but not be limited to (some of which may exist): fish processing, desalinization, optical instrument development and manufacturing, dental supplies, dental lab, hothouses, furniture manufacturing, furniture refinishing, high tech, graphic design, printing, textile, shoe and clothing manufacturing, and so forth. Seaside resorts also could be built.

There are architects throughout the Middle East, including from Gaza, who could design housing and communities appropriate for Arab families and lifestyle.

Gazan civilians who want to establish an industry or business, work in one of the industries or provide services (doctors and medical providers, tailors, shoemakers, hair designers, etc.) in a community would be allowed to return.

A committee or council of the business leaders would be in charge of the day-to-day running of the industrial park and affiliated community, e.g., collecting garbage, providing electricity and water, local policing. Israel Defense Forces would be on the border of the entire Gaza area to maintain overall security.

Marcia Drezon-Tepler is a Ph.D. specialist on the Middle East, terrorism analyst, and author of “Interest Groups and Political Change in Israel.”