Tech god Marc Andreessen boards the MAGA train

Our liberal friends all know that the world is ruled by monsters that they have sworn to slay: capitalists, robber barons, monopolists, malefactors of great wealth, economic royalists, greedy bankers, white oppressors, racists, sexists, homophobes, and now tech barons.

I doubt if they are paying attention right now during the shock and awe of the Trump offensive, but pretty soon I’ll bet they start conjuring up pejoratives to target tech baron Marc Andreessen. Because it seems to me that the king of venture capitalists, Marc Andreessen, has his fingers in everything, and especially the new Independent Media. Any liberal worth they/them salt would know that Andreessen is the enemy and they/them should be planning a Resistance with Soros heir Alex to bring him to his knees.

But, reading the usual liberal suspects — even the ones with half a brain — I realize that our dear liberal friends don’t have a clue. Not yet.

Anyone that knows anything knows that Martin Gurri prophesied the end of the Age of the Educated Class in the 2014 book The Revolt of the Public. Imagine that: one year before the Day of the Golden Escalator! What was Gurri’s prophecy? He wrote that the world was going to change because the internet had created a two-way media universe. No longer was the conversation limited to regime-adjacent apologists blasting regime propaganda on one-way Mass Media. Instead a whole universe of blogs, podcasts, and independent journalists had flooded into the media space.

And Marc Andreessen has been in the middle of it.

Did you know that Andreessen was a backer of Substack and its founders Chris Best, Jairaj Sethi, and Hamish McKenzie? And did you know that Andreessen is a backer of The Free Press, which runs on Substack under New York Times walkaway Bari Weiss? And did you know that Martin Gurri writes for The Free Press?

Meanwhile Andreessen is making strategic appearances on new media. He has been on The Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman Podcast.

Here’s Marc on Rogan mourning the Democrat war on tech:

And basically what happened is the last 15 years or so, Democrats culminating in this administration basically broke every part of that deal for people in my world. Like every single part of that was shattered, right? Where just like technology became presumptively evil, right?

Here are a couple quotes from Marc on Lex Fridman:

Any CEO who thinks that they’re bigger than their government, has that notion beaten out of them in short order.

On DEI at Harvard:

[H]alf of the Black admits into a place like Harvard were not American-born Blacks, they were foreign-born Blacks, specifically Northern African, generally Nigerian or West Indian.

And Jews are down from 30% to 2%.

Want a bit of political history? Here’s Marc on Lex talking about the Indo-Europeans in the days before the Greeks and the Romans:

And so it was maximum fascism in the form of this absolute top-down control… but combined with maximum communism, which is no market economy and so everything gets shared.

Marc gets that from The Ancient City by Numa Denis Fustel de Coulanges.

Back in the day, Marc was a Democrat. Says Wikipedia:

Andreessen endorsed and voted for Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton….

Then Mitt Romney, then Hillary, and now, finally he’s on the Trump Train. And really, why not? Here’s President Biden’s farewell address:

I want to warn the country… of some things that give me great concern… a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked. … I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.

So now you know why the tech lords were lined up in a row at Trump’s inaugural. But what does it mean that Marc Andreessen was not in the lineup?

I feel a profound comfort with this new god. First, I have enormous respect for the startup culture, with the venture capitalists spreading the seeds around knowing that failure is a fact of life and only a fraction of the startups succeed but that’s OK. Then, I am pleased that he is putting his money into Internet Media, funding the Substack concept and also the transition of journalists like Bari Weiss. On top of that, I like that Marc has read a book; that’s what it takes to free yourself from the conventional wisdom, and maybe even dare to go outside the Overton window.

And maybe Marc Andreessen is not that interested in power.

It sure would be interesting if the Next Regime that Trump is incubating were not that interested in power either.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image generated by AI with prompt from Brian Joondeph.