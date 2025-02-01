Farmers unite for Robert Kennedy, Jr.

The assault on Robert F Kennedy. Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services reveals more about his accusers than the man. The fact that he is anathema to corrupt, entrenched interests (and their legislative lackeys) is evidence that President Trump has placed an able ally over the proper target. Most of the flak consists of histrionic crocodile tears about his positions on vaccine safety and abortions, shifting attention from the core MAHA message about food safety. The nation’s farmers know better.

A recent letter of support signed by over 130 farms across the nation (and submitted by yours truly) displays exuberant agreement that this cause should be a greater priority for the Senate Committee on Finance than Bobby’s abortion views or his justifiable skepticism about vaccine safety. The farmers’ letter is noteworthy for its diversity -- not merely racial but geographical, agricultural, and political. It is signed by conventional and organic farmers, big farms and small farms, southerners and northerners, conservatives and liberals. While Caroline Kennedy disgraces herself with unhinged ad hominem rants that her cousin is a predator and senators grandstand to see who can outdo the others in new lows of disinformation and slander, the farmers are demonstrating… Unity.

The greatest epidemic in America is obesity. Unhealthy fatty foods, excessive salt and sugar (including high fructose corn syrup), and loosely regulated food additives -- including dyes banned from children’s toys but fed to them in their school lunches -- have caught the eye of watchful moms seeking to navigate their children’s diets through a labyrinth of food dangers not present a few decades past. Steadily increasing imports of highly processed (cheap) products undermine domestic agricultural production while ducking U.S. regulatory oversight. “You are what you eat” is visible in the shocking U.S. obesity epidemic, especially among children.

The Amish are highly supportive of this Kennedy nominee. Amos Miller signed the letter (actually, two different Amish farmers named Amos Miller signed on!). Herb, horse, fig and pig farmers joined beef, sheep, and cow stewards (and a Maine lobsterman!) to assist maple syrup and honey producers to send a sweet aroma of unity and accord to the Senate Finance Committee in Kennedy’s support. The MSM has treated them like so many crickets, unwelcome to the hyena-like bullyfest unfolding before America against the latest Kennedy lamb sent to slaughter.

This in itself should reveal to Americans and their elected representatives just how vital Kennedy’s nomination is to reverse the nation’s health crisis. The money and influence of Big Pharma, allied with multinational corporations that profit astronomically by converting industrial waste byproducts from liabilities into salable ultra-processed faux foods, is visible in the media blitz to stop Kennedy from storming their regulatorily-controlled Bastille.

On the eve of his confirmation, MSM hellhounds released their collective Kennedy-honed krakens, revealing loyalties not to American children but to the invisible powers that pull their purse strings. The Atlantic joined with the Wall Street Journal to disparage Kennedy, as if the DNC’s anti-Kennedy election apparatus had been revived for the occasion. If Bobby Kennedy said eggs were a superfood, the hellions would howl to slay all the nation’s chickens. He has even been scorned for spreading the healthy truth about tasty beef tallow.

Scripture cautions, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness…” (Isaiah 5:20). Elizabeth Warren doesn’t want anyone to sue pharmaceutical manufacturers, and Bernie Sanders demands control over what is printed on onesies. Should Kennedy not be confirmed, woe unto the senators who said nay: they invoke not just heavenly but earthly judgment upon their own children and diets. Woe that being fat is called healthy, women concerned about their children’s diets are called “idyllic folks,” and the man raising an overdue alarm over food safety is slandered instead of heeded.

Just listen to America’s farmers, united for healthier domestic food supplies. If they are not heeded now, there will be Hell to pay as prices rise, grocery store shelves are emptied, and U.S. life expectancies continue to decline. Presumably, the corporate spin dieticians will announce, “Let them eat (ultra-processed, plastic-wrapped, government-controlled) cake!”

That is essentially the message of those who, throughout Kennedy’s confirmation proceedings, elevated abortion and vaccines above food safety and security. Elites never see the guillotine until their heads start to roll.

Attorney-farmer John Klar hosts the Small Farm Republic Substack and podcast from his Vermont farm. His recent book is Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival.

Image: Gage Skidmore