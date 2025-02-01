Leftists, including his cousin, land foolish blows against RFK, Jr.

On January 29, 2025, Caroline Kennedy read aloud a letter designed for immediate internet consumption.

She admits that she is trying to derail her cousin’s confirmation as the head of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Trump Administration.

Kennedy characterizes RFK Jr. as an evil person, the bad seed of the family, the black sheep. In support of her scathing memories, she declared, “We grew up together.”

This statement makes me wonder just how many times she and John-John were allowed to roam free at Hickory Hill with Ethel’s kids. Perhaps she and Bobby Jr. only saw each other at family weddings and funerals? After her mother married Aristotle Onassis, I cannot believe that she saw much of the young and wild RFK Jr. I also wonder how many high-level leftists and big pharma people with power begged her to write the nasty politically motivated letter to the world to kneecap her cousin as he “interviews” for the most important job of his life?

YouTube screen grab.

Caroline stated that the nation’s medical professionals deserve better than RFK Jr. and suggested that a more stable, moral, and ethical person run the HHS. Is attempting to sabotage someone moral or ethical? Ms. Kennedy went on to admonish Bobby for exploiting painful family tragedies for publicity when the only reason we know of her is because her father, a former U.S. President, was publicly murdered. Does she not exploit the Kennedy family tragedies as well with her well-timed public letter of wrath?

The New York Times also tried to kick RFK Jr. to the curb, albeit gently. On January 28, 2025, Ruth Graham wrote an article titled “RFK Jr. Has an Excited Fan Club: Conservative Christian Moms.” Graham wrote that this fan club of mothers “believe[s] in home-schooling and distrust food and drug companies.”

What’s so bad about that? (Read the ingredients when you buy food at the supermarket. When ingredients are words that are a foot long and that you cannot pronounce, then you know it is a chemical and not food.)

Graham also wrote that these Christian mothers question Big Ag and Big Pharma and “traditional schooling.” Ruth to Earth! Ruth to Earth! Public schools are no longer traditional and have not been for decades. (Big chemical Agriculture is no longer traditional either.)

The cultural realignment is complete now that conservative women are the tree huggers - and support (and forgive) the former drug addict, RFK Jr.