EU elites pan Vance’s speech, welcome terror and dissolution

Victor Davis Hanson, the great historian and Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, recently appeared on Newsmax and compared the heads of the European Union (EU) to far left and rant-prone Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

Hanson was referring to the speech Vice President Vance gave to the Munich Security Conference, in which Vance criticized European leaders for their “conscious decisions” which have led to mass migration and its attendant consequences.

Hanson stated: “When the EU was formed, the economy was almost the same as the United States in 1999. It’s only 60 percent of the U.S. economy now, GDP-wise. It’s failing in every aspect. Germany’s becoming deindustrialized.”

It must be said that only the woke/socialist mind virus could enervate and potentially destroy Germany, the continent’s former economic and industrial superstar.

However, nearly incessant migrant and Muslim terror attacks are doing their best to devastate Germany on their own, the most recent of which resulted in the death of a woman and at least 30 more folks being injured, some of them children.

Nevertheless, many of Europe’s elite were less than happy with Vance’s address.

British “Lord” Jonathan Sumption mounted his royal high horse to label Vance’s speech “silly and immature,” two things it was demonstrably not.

Sumption said, “Democracy and free speech are certainly under challenge in many European countries,” before preposterously adding, “The challenge is not coming from governments.”

Say what?

Then where the hell is it coming from? Only the government can regulate or ban free speech.

Jerry from Ipswich can’t put “democracy” in danger, only those in power can, Lord Asshat.

It pains me greatly to say this, but it is time to permanently break with England, the U.K., the British Aisles.

It seems horrendous to state, but a reasoned analysis leads one to the inescapable conclusion that they are beyond hope and riding a post-modernist denouement down to the ash heap of history. The Brits seem bizarrely intent on their own demise.

Moreover, the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, recently stated that the EU will immediately retaliate if the United States imposes reciprocal tariffs. What she is saying is: “You have no right to do to us what we’re doing to you!”

Memo to England: we won two world wars for you, sacrificing tens of thousands of our own, and allowing you to continue to exist. I doubt even Churchill would deny that fact.

Memo to Germany: after we defeated you, we rebuilt your economy and your country, via the Marshall Plan. No other nation in the history of this planet would have done so. (The U.S. also gave many billions of dollars to the U.K., France, and 15 other countries to help them rebuild after the war.)

To recap: are you all dumb, insane … or just evil? It is past time to get with the effing program and start respecting your citizens again. And protecting them from foreign invasion and terrorist acts.

And the far-left activists and agitators that seek to destroy them from within. If you will not immediately do so, you will indelibly mark yourselves as part of the existential problem.

Your citizens will no doubt subsequently act accordingly.



Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube