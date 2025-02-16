The unitary executive: A conservative vision for restoring constitutional order

In an era where the American governmental structure is often critiqued as bloated and inefficient, the unitary executive theory offers a compelling return to constitutional roots. This doctrine, which posits that the president holds near total control over the Executive Branch, isn’t merely a legal theory; it’s a conservative beacon for reasserting the balance of power envisioned by the Framers.

At its core, the unitary executive theory aligns with the conservative ethos of limited government, where efficiency and accountability are paramount. The Constitution, in Article II, vests the “executive Power” in a single president, suggesting an indivisible authority meant to counteract the Legislative and Judicial Branches’ potential encroachments. This isn’t about expanding power for power’s sake, but about ensuring that the president can execute the laws as they were intended, free from the bureaucratic inertia that has characterized modern governance.

One of the most persuasive arguments for a unitary executive is the promise of efficiency. The current federal bureaucracy, with its myriad of independent agencies, often operates with a life of its own, sometimes at odds with the elected administration’s policies. Conservatives argue that this leads to a government that’s not only unresponsive, but actively resistant to the will of the people as expressed through their elected leader. By asserting presidential control over these agencies, not only do we streamline government action, but we also render it accountable to the electorate through one clear figure: the president.

Consider the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for instance. Under a unitary executive model, policies could be more directly aligned with the administration’s environmental goals, whether that’s deregulation to spur economic growth or targeted regulation for specific environmental concerns. This flexibility is crucial in a rapidly changing world, where one-size-fits-all bureaucratic solutions often fall short.

Critics often decry the unitary executive as a step toward authoritarianism, but this overlooks the nuanced balance intended by the Constitution. The president’s power is not unchecked; Congress retains its legislative authority, including the purse strings and the ability to impeach. The Judiciary, with its power of judicial review, can still strike down executive overreach. What the unitary executive does is correct an imbalance where unelected officials wield disproportionate influence, often insulated from democratic accountability.

This recalibration isn’t about diminishing Congress or the courts, but about ensuring that each branch operates within its constitutional bounds. Conservatives should champion this theory not as a means to bypass Congress, but to engage it more dynamically. If the president can more readily execute laws, Congress might be compelled to legislate with greater precision and foresight, knowing that its laws will be enacted as written, not reinterpreted by unelected bureaucrats.

The rise of the administrative state, where policy is made through regulation rather than legislation, has been a point of contention among conservatives. The unitary executive theory offers a principled stand against this trend. By consolidating executive power, we can dismantle the layers of regulation that have accumulated, often to the detriment of economic freedom and personal liberty. This would return us to a system where policy reflects the democratic process rather than the whims of entrenched bureaucrats.

The Supreme Court’s role in this equation is pivotal. With decisions like Seila Law LLC v. CFPB, there’s a hint that the Judiciary might be ready to revisit the extent of executive control over agencies. Conservatives should advocate for a judicial philosophy that respects the separation of powers, ensuring that although the president has significant latitude in the executive domain, there are still robust checks in place. This will clear the constitutional fog that has allowed the Executive Branch to grow disjointed from its head.

The unitary executive is a call to action. It’s about rekindling the fire of constitutional governance where the president, chosen by the people, can lead with clarity and purpose. It’s about restoring a government where the lines of authority are clear, where accountability is not diffused among unaccountable agencies, but centralized in an elected official who can be held to account.

We must recognize, however, that with great power comes great responsibility. A conservative embrace of the unitary executive should be coupled with a commitment to ethical leadership, transparency, and respect for the Legislative and Judicial Branches. This will ensure that the government works as a coherent whole, not as competing fiefdoms.

In closing, the unitary executive theory, when viewed through a conservative lens reclaims power from the administrative state. It also returns us to a government that the Founders envisioned — one where the president can act decisively, where Congress legislates with precision, and where the Judiciary ensures that all actions align with the Constitution. This vision isn’t just desirable; it’s essential for a republic that wishes to remain both free and functional in the 21st century.

