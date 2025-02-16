Removing discrimination from education: A two-week challenge

Trump’s Department of Education (“DOE”) just put the country’s K-12 managers on notice. The 51 states’ departments of education must immediately remove every shred of DEI from their institutions that receive federal DOE funding.

Late on Valentine’s Day, DOGE posted on X a letter from the Department of Education. Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor spelled out exactly how “antidiscrimination requirements...are a condition of receiving federal funding.”

Any K-12 schools that receive federal educational funding from the DOE may no longer discriminate based on race, color, or national origin and may not use third parties to do it on their behalf. The letter goes into detail on the applicable laws, court rulings, and almost nonexistent exceptions. It’s well worth a read. States have been advised.

The letter states, “The Department intends to take appropriate measures to assess compliance with the applicable statutes and regulations based on the understanding embodied in this letter beginning no later than 14 days from today’s date.” For those wondering, that means the DOE deadline runs out on February 28. States have been warned.

The call is out now to Libs of TikTok, Christopher Rufo, and everyone concerned about the well-being of children in our school systems. Parents, guardians, children, and youth services providers, school board warrior members and those who attend their meetings, teachers frustrated by the discriminatory status quo, or “anyone who believes that a covered entity has unlawfully discriminated” are invited to file a complaint.

The complaint process starts with information about filing a complaint. In general, a complaint must be filed within 180 days of the event giving rise to the complaint, but it’s possible to request a waiver of that limitation. There is a series of click-throughs to either file an electronic complaint or one via other means. Go get ‘em.

The whole diversity hoax is race-based and is putting into place a vile segregation not seen since 1859. If your children have been told, taught, or brought home any materials saying that

~ as white, they are guilty of oppression and must atone for that, or

~ as non-white, they are victims of oppression and must rise up against that, or

~ as adjacent to anything racial at all, they must believe or take some action about race

there’s finally a remedy.

We must give our children a chance to grow up believing they are good and they are capable. The governmental resources being made available to assist them in reaching maturity with their full potential intact will no longer be based on the color of their skin.

They have two weeks to cut it out. Happy Valentine’s Day from the Trump Administration to those of us who love our kids.

