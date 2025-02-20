Democrats defend the indefensible

In less than a month after his triumphant return to the White House, President Donald Trump has turned the Washington, D.C. establishment on its head. We have never seen a new administration act with such gusto while delivering on so many campaign promises in such a short period of time.

So far, Trump has effectively sealed the Southern border; deported thousands of illegal immigrants with criminal records; eliminated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government; protected female athletes from competing against males; unleashed the American energy sector; and exposed just how rotten and corrupt the federal bureaucracy has become.

Unsurprisingly, the American people support Trump’s commonsense policy agenda. After four years of aimlessness under the Biden-Harris administration, most Americans are relieved to have a competent commander in chief who puts America’s interests first and foremost.

Even more, everyday Americans favor Trump’s plan to cut waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal government via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). To date, DOGE has uncovered a boatload of waste as it methodically works its way through the labyrinth of executive branch agencies.

In fact, DOGE has already saved American taxpayers $55 billion through “a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings.”

Ordinarily, eliminating blatant examples of waste, fraud, and abuse would be welcomed by both sides of the political aisle. After all, it is difficult to defend spending millions of taxpayer dollars on heinous medical experiments in which National Institute on Drug Abuse officials injected puppies with cocaine to study how it reacts with other drugs.

However, that is the exact strategy that the Democratic Party has officially adopted as it bemoans practically every action Trump has taken thus far, including the long-overdue cost-cutting measures that are so obviously warranted.

Make no mistake, the vast majority of Democrats still suffer from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Why else would they cavalierly oppose popular policies that their own constituents generally support?

While TDS may play a role in the Democrats’ staunch antagonism to Trump’s agenda, it also must be noted that Democrats have benefitted mightily from many of the backwards policies and wasteful spending programs that the Trump administration is finally undoing.

For several decades, the Democratic Party has embedded operatives throughout the federal bureaucracy. As the New York Post recently reported, Democrats far outnumber Republicans in nearly every federal department. The lopsided makeup of these agencies, nearly all of which skew heavily towards Democrats, inevitably shapes the nature of their priorities.

In other words, the Democrats are going apoplectic about DOGE revealing the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse that is all too commonplace throughout the federal bureaucracy because they fear that this is the end of their lavish government gravy train.

For many decades, deep-state Democratic Party-aligned apparatchiks have used these agencies to further their progressive, big government agenda.

The problem is that this fourth branch of government has become much too powerful. Today, unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats, most of whom espouse progressive values, think they can micromanage our lives better than we can. Moreover, they assume that they have the right to spend our hard-earned tax dollars on pet projects and assorted wealth redistribution schemes.

President Donald Trump is putting the Democrats on defense as he marches forward and delivers on his campaign promises. Unlike his predecessors, he is more than happy to wage war on the deep state on behalf of the American people.

Although nearly all Democrats oppose anything and everything Trump stands for by default, it would behoove the party out of power to take a step back and reassess why they find themselves defending the indefensible.

Believe it or not, nations thrive when political parties offer compelling alternatives and work together towards common goals. In the United States, we currently have a major political party that finds itself in the political wilderness.

Perhaps the Democrats should look back to the Clinton years, when the Democrats and Republicans worked together to downsize the government, balance the budget, reform welfare, and cut wasteful spending.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Image: AT via Magic Studio