Tantalizing tidbits — Five recent news stories in short form

News is breaking at lightning speed these days, so here are my top five stories, along with my comments:

1. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky claims he will not accept any offer to end the war that was negotiated by Trump and Putin done without his input. That is understandable, but, if he’s not blustering, it will effectively sign the death warrant for Ukraine. Tragic mistake.

2. The German Defense Minister recently railed against Vice President Vance’s commonsense address to the Munich Security Conference promoting free speech by saying the speech was “not acceptable.” This, naturally, proved Vance’s point. Not to be outdone, Christoph Heusgen, conference chair, broke down in tears during his farewell address. And Germany nearly won World War II? Worse, the country is considering making “insulting” comments and social media posts permanently punishable by fines and jail time. Police have already come to the door of those who criticized the government. Come on, guys, you tried this before, and it didn’t work out well -- for anyone in the world. Pathetic and sad to see.

3. According to Zero Hedge, the number of searches for “Bleachbit” and other computer cleaners have recently surged in Washington D.C., for obvious reasons. The perps are trying to hide their crimes. I’m guessing inquiries such as “Best realtors in the D.C. area,” “California, here I come,” “DIAL LAWYERS,” “Offshore Banking For Dummies,” and “how to dodge DOGE” are also surging.

4. Elon Musk’s DOGE recently revealed that the federal government didn’t bother to code $4.7 trillion in outgoing Treasury Department payments, making those expenditures nearly impossible to trace. The identification code (Treasury Access Symbol) linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item, a standard financial process, was not attached to any of these outlays. $4.7 trillion here, $4.7 trillion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money! Unbleepingbelievable!

5. Testimony at a recent Republican-led congressional hearing revealed that countless millions of dollars have been wasted by government health agencies on “transgender animal testing.” Justin Goodman, senior vice president of the White Coat Waste Project, stated, “In our analysis, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci funded about 95% of the transgender animal experiments.” Goodman, speaking to members of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, said that, in his estimation, an astounding $241 million has been spent on transgender animal testing. He added, “I would say that is the floor, not the ceiling, because the information on federal databases is pretty incomplete.” Goodman, aptly named, went on to note that these bizarre and barbaric experiments were performed on mice, rats, and even monkeys, and that these animals were surgically mutilated and subjected to hormone therapies to mimic female to male, or male to female gender transitions. The “scientists” then looked at the biological, psychological, and physiological effects of the “gender transitions.” What kind of a sicko wants to use other people’s money to mutilate and transform innocent and unsuspecting animals? What kind of a sicko wants to mutilate and transform innocent and unsuspecting animals, period? Dr. Mengele, I presume?

