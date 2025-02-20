Don't touch my favorite program

Over the last few weeks, we've learned that the federal bureaucracy is out of control or doing crazy things such as sending Social Security checks to dead people or financing trans operas in faraway places. We don't know if it's corruption or incompetence. My guess is that it's a bit of both, but the jury is still out on the final verdict.

So what are the Democrats doing or reacting to this? Well, so far, the Democrats have decided to lie with the bureaucrats.

How is this playing outside of Washington D.C.? Not well according to Ruy Texeira:

Over time, Democrats have been hemorrhaging working-class voters, including and especially in the last election. A resolute, unconditional defense of government bureaucracies does not appear to be a promising route to getting them back in our current populist era. But oddly, Democrats seem to have decided that hitching their wagon to government bureaucracies is just the ticket they need to storm back against Trump and GOP. Nothing illustrates this better than how they’ve mounted the barricades to defend USAID and each and every dollar it spends.

By the way, Mr. Texiera has been warning Democrats for years. He once predicted that Hispanics would create a Democrat majority, but now he is warning them that they are creating a permanent minority. I guess that open borders, on demand abortion, and having men steal young women's trophies will do that to you.

Texeira is correct. Watch the Democrats defend USAID without stepping out of the box and seeing all the crazy stuff that taxpayers are paying for. Wonder how many taxpayers are doing their taxes today and watching Elon Musk reveal how we are spending money? As David Alxerod said: "[How did] the party of working people become a party of elite institutions?"

We hear a lot about the Democrats lost in the wilderness. Well, it's easy to stay lost when you defend expenditures like these. Where is the Democrat who will challenge the public-sector unions and say that this is crazy? Where is that Democrat? He or she could become a relevant national figure in the age of Trump.

