DC swamp dwellers panic and flee the swamp

There are several pithy phrases that well describe the ignoble actions of people with guilty consciences: “rats leaving a sinking ship,” and “cockroaches scurrying under the fridge when the kitchen lights come on,” among them. Of course, that kind of flight requires self-awareness and actual consciences, qualities lacking in our Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) self-imagined elite, but I’m sure you take my meaning.

We know the Internet is essentially forever. Not only are those really stupid, unfunny jokes we posted on Facebook at 16 likely to haunt us in adulthood, so too are those nude photos we once thought the height of artistic merit or were merely posted to annoy people.

Now, we discover, the Internet is also useful for revealing certain illuminating trends, like the very guilty consciences of rats fleeing the sinking ship of government of D/s/cs, by D/s/cs and for D/s/cs in DC.

Internet search trends in the Washington, DC, metro area have been nothing short of stunning in recent weeks, reflecting what appears to be growing panic within the federal bureaucracy as President Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) root out corruption in non-governmental organizations (NGO) and federal agencies. Earlier this week, internet search trends for "Criminal Defense Lawyer" and "RICO Laws" went viral on X, fueling speculation that Washington's political elites were in panic mode. The searches coincided with DOGE's efforts to neuter USAID's funding of NGOs that propped up a shadow government, as well as begin cutting tens of thousands of workers from various federal agencies.

I’m no fan of RICO laws in general, but this is darkly hilarious:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Golly, I wonder why the sudden interest in off-shore and Swiss banking?

Graphic: X Screenshot

A venerable joke is: “What do you call 1000 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean? Answer: a good start.” Now we discover political upheavals can make lawyers so popular swamp dwellers are willing to raise and dry them off:

Graphic: X Screenshot

All those dedicated public servants Joe Biden’s handlers didn’t see fit to pardon are looking backward and planning ahead:

Graphic: X Screenshot

This is a delightful suggestion I’m sure “Big Balls” and his pals are already researching:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Mark Twain said:

It is by the goodness of God that in our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and the prudence never to practice either of them.

And:

Our consciences take no notice of pain inflicted on others until it reaches a point where it gives pain to us.

It would seem our self-imagined, D/s/c elite, are suddenly anticipating great pain. With any luck, a legitimate, non-politicized/weaponized Department of Justice will promptly dispense it.

