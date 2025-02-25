Russia's unjust war against Ukraine is terrible.

But the question must be asked, can Ukraine defeat them?

It's a Russia that is supported by China and North Korea, a great nuclear power country, whose last supernuclear bomb RS-28 Sarmat is also called Satan 2.

No, Ukraine cannot possibly defeat Russia without NATO declaring war on Russia, which inevitably and reasonably leads to a world war.

As a Christian, I am ready to go to heaven, but are billions of others?



No, I am not a "Russia friend" for saying this.

I have relatives whom the Russians killed in Finland during the Second World War.

It is so easy to speak with big, grand words in our mouths about great causes, which are what we hear politicians and others say in the media, but when the bombs fall on one's own house, there is another sound, my wife's grandmother was killed by the Russians in that way.

Maybe the idea of World War III is O.K. now, if we choose in solidarity that the Ukraine war is everyone's war, but I don't know.

But maybe we shouldn't strive for it, and instead give peace a chance.

In Russia, Putin will not be forever, and a "Gorbachev" can replace him.



My previously non-Christian heart had rejoiced over a nuclear-bombed Russia, but now, as a believer, I know I must love my enemies, as Jesus says.

And as for the Ukrainians, do they really want to die?

Can they be worn down and want peace, even if the price is high?

For Finland, the peace with the Russians cost an awful lot, but here we keep on living.

As far as the Russians are concerned, according to Finnish experiences, it is either "all in" as in the wars against Soviet Union more than 80 years ago, or compromise as between 1944-1990.

History teaches us the Russians do not give up and are ready to sacrifice their own people for victory.

If we choose "all in," i.e., total war, then bombs will fall everywhere, including on you and me, in the end even from the Satan 2.

Are we ready, is the Ukraine war everyone's war?

Peter Kujala is a Finn who has lived in Sweden for nearly his entire life.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License