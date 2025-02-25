Susan Rice misleads Americans again

Susan Rice was the UN Ambassador and behind the scenes Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) whisperer who blatantly lied about the Benghazi attack. She claimed the murder of multiple Americans was just a protest over a video that got out of hand. Rice was quickly forced to admit she made a harmless little mistake and didn’t mean to mislead anyone. As the BBC noted at the time “Republicans were unconvinced.” So was anyone with a functional BS detector. Americans weren’t buying her lies then any more than they are now.

With the recent and long overdue dismissal of USAF General Charles Brown from his position as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Rice demonstrates she, like virtually all D/s/cs, is incapable of learning from her mistakes.

As I noted in The USAF goes woke, Brown has long been a rabid DEI advocate:

Who is General Charles “CQ” Brown? He’s the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. So what? What does that have to do with anything? He’s also arguably more woke and dangerous to America’s national security than thankfully retired General “White Rage” Milley. Brown disgraced himself and his uniform during, and in support of, the Black Lives Matter race riots by releasing a video in which he ‘seemed to barely contain his rage’ while ranting ‘that the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution ‘that I’ve sworn my adult life to support and defend’ have not always delivered ‘liberty and equality’ to all.’

That video alone would have seen lesser beings prosecuted under the UCMJ and probably dishonorably discharged. Thereafter, Brown went on a DEI rampage that ended only with his dismissal from the Joint Chiefs. So of course, Rice, on a recent CNN appearance, bewailed the horrible Trumpian politicization of our military:

We have always had an extraordinarily apolitical professional military. It's one of our greatest strengths as a democracy. We have civilian control, but we have men and women in our military of all backgrounds who are super highly qualified, and who serve with honor and serve with integrity and without politicization. And now, suddenly, Donald Trump is bringing politics into the process of determining who should be our military leaders. That is dangerous. It's unprecedented. And it does not bode well for our integrity as a democracy. What is it that he expects that Gen. Caine will do that one of the sitting four stars will not do? That's the question we all need to be asking ourselves. They all take an oath to the Constitution to the United States, not to any individual president or any individual leader."

Scott Jennings, the only sane voice on CNN, delivered a history and civics lesson:

CNN’s unwatched talking heads, and Rice, are willfully unaware of history and the reality of our constitutional, representative republic. We’re not “our democracy.” Barack Obama conducted a massive purge, some 200 high-ranking officers, to remake the military in his warped image. Where was CNN and Rice’s outraged concern for the Constitution then? It was Obama who began making the mess Trump is cleaning up.

Indeed, our servicemembers take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and to obey the lawful orders of those appointed over them. The Constitution makes the President the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, and as such, he has the express power to determine who runs our military and how. Obama had the power—individual Americans have rights, government has powers—to alter the military, and Americans had the right to disagree and vote him out. Sadly, a majority of Americans bought into his lies about healing racial divisions and gave him two terms to wreak incalculable damage.

It’s also important to understand the Joint Chiefs of Staff are military advisors to the President. They are not in any chain of command and have no authority to issue orders. D/s/cs not only ignored Mark Milley’s arguably treasonous usurpation of Trump’s powers and his betrayal of America to China, they continue to praise him as a righteous patriot. So patriotic was he Biden’s handlers had to preemptively pardon him.

Every POTUS has the unquestionable authority to appoint and dismiss his own advisors, military or otherwise, and because he is the sole constitutional figure elected by the entire nation he has the power to determine who will work for him, to change the government to reflect the will of the people who elected him. That's the way of our constitutional republic.

Rice, like all D/s/cs, recognizes and accepts that constitutional reality only when their functionaries, like Joe Biden, are in charge. When Republicans win, they’re always illegitimate. Exercising their Article II powers is a coup against themselves and wrongful politicization of an inherently political office.

Honest, patriotic American know to disregard everything Rice says. She’s out of power, unable to influence national policy. For anti-American parasites like her, that may be punishment enough.

