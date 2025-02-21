Could you get away with what the left is doing

A “hold the phone” fact has been in the news the past couple of days. News reports have almost casually related that many if not all of the executive agencies of the feral...er, federal government have their systems designed to obscure what exactly is going on within these agencies that are run on the taxpayer dime. As reported on the site Legal Insurrection in a tweet from Mario Nawfal:

Doge Can’t Be Stopped Because It’s A Very Technical Team I have mentors in the Reagan administration who came in looking for [government waste]. Those people were not technical. When they went to the bureaucracy, and they asked questions, there are so many ways of obscuring and blocking and deterring. Elon got root access, and he went to the tech systems themselves. No one has done this ever. No president had ever had tech people around him. They went to the systems, and they started finding things like, my goodness. These people who work for the agencies tried to confront them and say, no, you can’t look at the systems. They’re freaking out. It’s very transparent: They went to the systems, they actually saw the payments and the payments were going out to crazy ... [t]here were [duplicated] payments to people with the same Social Security numbers and payments to people with no number. There are payments to Internews Network, which is training media all around the world on how to have a certain point of view that’s very left. I think this is amazing, but people want to slow them down.

These outrages continue with a breaking story from Project Veritas that features an undercover video with Travis Combs, branch chief for applied innovation and improvement at the U.S. Department of Education, that revealed to Project Veritas that the department is operating as a rogue “sanctuary program” for illegal aliens, misusing federal tax dollars in a way that would enrage Congress if the truth came out.

The Department of Education official revealed that whenever they want to have a conversation with someone, they take it offline or use the encrypted app signal. So much for transparency with our tax dollars.

What if the tables were turned? What would happen if auditors from these same government agencies found that you were hiding your income and other types of data behind walls of obscurity and encryption? Do you think you would get away with telling the Infernal Revenue Service that no, they can’t see your books? The very same people tasked with enforcing the law are often accused of breaking it. How would it go over if the reverse were true?

Think of it, and be outraged. Representatives of the people are going into these bloated bureaucracies of the Deep State, looking for where our hard earned tax dollars are being wasted by the trillions, and the bureaucrats are casually trying to turn away these investigations. If you tried one tenth of that, you’d be in handcuffs faster than you could say “Hunter Biden.”

Sometimes it’s valuable to take a step back and question certain assumptions. Sometimes it’s valuable to ask why the government has certain “privileges” not afforded the people. That’s the time to start making changes, while you watch the left lose its collective cookies.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: JD Lasica via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).