Musk to American people: Look what the feds are doing with your money!

Has anyone at the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Congress, or the media been paying attention to the agency’s metrics? Apparently not. Elon Musk’s DOGE has recently uncovered some interesting and frightening facts that should make you very angry.

Did you know that the population of the United States as of 2023 was 334.9 million people? The Social Security system, however, is paying benefits to 398.4 million people, or 63.5 million more people than live in the United States. That number almost equals the entire population of France or Tanzania, and 4.4 million more people than live in the entire country of Italy.

Looking at some of the details of the DOGE report, we discover that there are 3.5 million people between the ages of 140 and 149 years that receive SSA benefits. If that’s not enough to make you wonder, there are 1.3 million people receiving benefits who are between the ages of 150 and 159. The report also revealed that there are over 1,000 citizens over the age of 220 and one lucky soul over 360 years old receiving benefits.

What is the reaction from the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration? She resigned after DOGE tried to access “sensitive government information.” She offered nothing to explain how a very large group of 150-year-old Americans were receiving S.S. benefits and a 360-year-old citizen was also lucky enough to receive his monthly check. His SSN, by the way, is 000-00-0001.

Perhaps the most egregious example uncovered by DOGE can be found with the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. This agency was created in 1961 by President Kennedy to promote American ideals around the globe — those ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. The mission of USAID is “to end extreme poverty and promote democratic societies.” Sounds good, right? Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, however, revealed the following programs. See if you can spot the examples of “ending extreme poverty” or “promoting democratic societies.”

$1.5 million to advance DIE in Serbia’s workplaces.

$70,000 for a production of a DIE musical in Ireland.

$47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia.

$32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru.

“A whopping $20 million” to create a Sesame Street in Iraq

$2 million for Moroccan pottery classes

$2 million promoting tourism to Lebanon

More than $9 million of USAID’s “humanitarian aid” intended to feed civilians in Syria ended up in the hands of violent terrorists, including an affiliate of al-Qaeda in Iraq.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) also revealed that millions of dollars were sent to farmers in Afghanistan to get them to grow food crops instead of opium. “The results: opium poppy cultivation across the country nearly doubled.”

It would seem that the employees of the USAID agency actually did not intend to “end extreme poverty and promote democratic societies” anywhere in the world. Instead, the agency appears to be an ideologically driven organization, driven by DIE thinking, and one that has little regard for our taxpayer dollars.

I suspect that most Americans would feel better if our veterans received some of that money, or the people in North Carolina and California affected by storms and by fire.

And what about the rest of the Washington swamp? What is their reaction? Anger and condemnation directed toward Elon Musk, DOGE, and President Trump. (Go to DOGE.gov for a comprehensive list of the items that DOGE has uncovered. This list is transparency at its best. DOGE is uncovering millions, billions, and possibly trillions of wasted dollars in government programs, most of which were spent in other countries, and which dollars are supposed to be watched over by members of the swamp who are complaining the loudest.

Bill Guild is a former art historian, a retired Boeing employee, and the proud father of two children.

Image: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay, Pixabay License.