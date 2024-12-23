Two-faced Democrats

Democrats pretend to be friends to “the common man” while insulting them behind their deplorable backs. They purport to tell the truth only to be repeatedly exposed as compulsive liars.

A recent headline-grabbing example was the December 19 Democrat/RINO proposal to avoid a government shutdown. The bill touted much-needed disaster funding to the tune of $110 billion, and $31 billion for farmers, but also included

$900 million for a Washington Commanders football stadium;

$8 billion to rebuild the Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed when struck by a suspicious barge;

provisions to fund twelve new biolabs; and

renewal of the embattled Global Engagement Center (GEC), which Elon Musk described as the “worst offender in US government censorship & media manipulation.”

Congressman Chip Roy labeled the 1,547-page bill “CHRISTMAS CRAMNIBUS” and pointed out that it

Violates House Rules requiring at least 72 hours to read legislation;

Stops automatic spending cuts required by law;

Drives up the deficit by spending $110 billion on unpaid-for disaster-related spending;

Reauthorizes the Second Chance Act, which provides services to violent criminals;

Harms oil refineries by allowing year-round sale of 15% ethanol gasoline;

Provides billions in extra funding to the Job Corps, a failed and scandal-plagued federal jobs program; and

authorizes millions for “Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker Programs” to give jobs to foreigners.

More provisions include

$850K for a gay senior home,

$400K for a gay activist group to teach elementary kids about being trans,

$500K for a DIE zoo, and

$400K for a group that gives clothes to teens to help them hide their gender.

The legislation also included a “Laws for Thee, Not for We” provision stipulating that members of Congress do not have to participate in the health care system they wrote into law — the Affordable Care Act, AKA Obamacare. But they would still require their staffs to participate.

But there were much more sinister provisions hidden in the almost decipherable text of the bill.

They proposed to implement H.R.8610 (the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act), which I suggested may be the real reason behind the drone situation. Just like how 9/11 was used to scare us into the PATRIOT Act (which allowed unfettered spying on American citizens), this new law is the PATRIOT Act on steroids, allowing collection of all radio signals and communications and also asking us to trust that our privacy will be respected. Nothing could go wrong there, right?

An even more despicable element of the bill, buried deep in Section 605, appears to grant Congress immunity from judicial oversight. The provision on page 343 would compel courts to quash subpoenas seeking information from House offices, raising serious constitutional concerns about the separation of powers.

Oh, and they also give themselves a 40% pay raise.

Thankfully, the legislation was stalled due to rigorous opposition from Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Freedom Caucus. At the time of this writing, we are unsure which provisions made it into the legislation that ended the shutdown “crisis.”

No matter what happened, these kinds of hidden provisions in Democrat funding proposals reveal the true soul of the left and their RINO co-conspirators. They seek unlimited power to wield in any way they see fit — reward their friends and donors so they can enjoy their cushy lifestyles where everyone adores and admires them. They commit crimes and hide provisions in their bills to protect themselves from discovery and prosecution. And don’t forget Biden’s penchant for doling out wide-ranging pardons.

Any excess is allowed, as long as it’s in their own interest.

This exposes the pathology of government spending. Money taken from ordinary Americans is called “appropriations,” “allocations” or “government funds.”

They have no concept that runaway spending causes pain and suffering for families that can no longer afford food or proper medical care. Even when both parents take two jobs, they still can’t pay their credit card or utility bills.

Expensive government programs that don’t work mean citizens die from inadequate health care, unsafe roads, improperly managed diseases, unchecked availability of addictive drugs, and crime that goes unpunished.

Spendthrift government officials hold the same mindset as shoplifters, criminals, and embezzlers. “I’m entitled to this. It’s not that much money. They don’t deserve it anyway.”

Democrats and RINOs feel it’s not taxpayers’ money, but theirs to spend. Why worry about the deficit when they can simply print more money?

It’s all about power. A politician gives money to one group, and they kick some back to his campaign so he can stay in office. Their ultimate goal is to promote lawlessness and social insanity to destroy faith, family and the United States of America.

Thankfully, a new majority of Americans has reached the tipping point and is no longer standing quietly by. We now realize that two-faced politicians — and the media that carry their water — can never be trusted again.

Next time you see 2,500 pages of legislation, read the fine print, and then tell your congressman, “If you vote for this monstrosity, we’ll primary you next November.”

Jack Gleason is a commonsense conservative writer. His always-free Substack is https://jackgleason.substack.com.

