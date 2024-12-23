Loons, lowlife, and lovesick leftists 'Show up for Luigi' as accused killer is hauled into court

Does the radical left have anything better to do with its ample time than to champion the accused killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down two weeks ago in broad daylight in Manhattan?

Apparently not. They're showing their colors with this rally flyer, which ought to make anyone who's sane gag:

#FreeLuigi #LuigiMangione #superman TOMORROW DEC 23RD 8 AM NYC FOR A FREEE LUIGI AND A FREE MEDICARE FOR ALL!! pic.twitter.com/Az8JMm6cqk — elle Ⓥ (@veganshecraves) December 22, 2024

I can't tell who is putting this on, but it has the look of Occupy! Wall Street activism, meaning, either the organizers liked to copy Occupy! Wall Street as some kind of compliment, or else they were the remnants of the original group.

The New York Post, which is always on the job for stories like these, has an initial video of Luigi's court appearance here.

In addition, here's a tweet video showing Luigi being frogwalked in to plead 'not guilty' to the murder of the CEO.

JUST IN: Accused k*ller Luigi Mangione, pleads not guilty in Manhattan criminal court.



Mangione was arraigned on 11 state charges including first degree murder and second degree m*rder as a crime of terrorism.



Mangione is facing the de*th penalty if he is found guilty of… pic.twitter.com/Ki3Zy2O8iR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 23, 2024

I don't see any footage of leftists in their rally so far, but there's been a report that about two dozens swooning women were present at the arraignment, swooning over their idol.

Luigi Mangione had about “two dozen” women in the court’s public gallery today to support him. Most of the women wore face masks and a few appeared visibly emotional as Mangione entered the courtroom. (ABC) pic.twitter.com/wIhA2JQJcf — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) December 23, 2024

To these lovesick loons, he's such a dreamboat.

This one likes to run glamour shots (hope he has a Getty Images subscription) of Luigi so the lefties can 'ooh' and 'ahh.'

Him, too.

This health care-oriented pair drove the distance to make their pilgrimage a few days ago:

NYPost spoke to the two "Free Luigi" protesters — who said they drove 8 hours to be there pic.twitter.com/OjVrx80cpo — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 19, 2024

This might be a representation of the lovelorn scene as Luigi made his appearance, but it might have been from an earlier rally -- one rally deserves another with this set:

CORRECTION. TODAY. 100 Centre St. ( NOT 60 Centre St. ) #NYC, NY State Supreme Court. No time set. Be there early in the morning. Bring signs. Stand up for #luigimangione & reforming our broken healthcare insurance system in the USA. Time of his arrival is unknown. pic.twitter.com/UnauLpItAy — Natalie Monarrez (@NatalieMonarrez) December 23, 2024

This seems to be the crowd:

NOW: "Free Luigi! Free Luigi!" protesters chant outside of Manhattan court where Luigi Mangione is expected to be arraigned on charges related to deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/u33XhoozUI — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 23, 2024

It's just grotesque what this suspect's cheering section is like.

And it's undoubtedly leftists who are organizing this.

But what they're championing really makes them look stupid.

The pampered princeling of elite schools is literally being charged with first-degree murder and they're making him out to be a folk hero.

This doesn't sound like concerns about health care, for improving insurance coverage, or discontent about 'delay, deny' stuff that Mangione is charged with writing on the bullets he allegedly left behind.

This is a grotesque lionization of what looks like a wealthy spoiled brat who is getting his day in court for Murder One because he thought he could.

So much for standing up for the little guy, or in their case, representing the working class. This is a defense of the spoiled princeling elites, which seems to be what the radical left has been reduced to.

