Say her name: Amelia Carter, burned to death by an illegal alien on New York's subway

Yesterday's subway attack on a blameless woman who was set on fire by an illegal alien just keeps getting more disturbing.

The latest video shocks the conscience:

Footage of a woman beign burned alive on New York Subway



The police did absolutely nothing to help the woman.



Welcome to the New York pic.twitter.com/ZPNSy0yaXZ — Osaka James🇺🇸 (@osakajayms) December 23, 2024

Look at that cop clop on by as though nothing was going on, as if passing a routine happening in New York. Or those strapping males with cell phones filming, not one making an effort to have the woman 'stop, drop, and roll,' let alone throwing their coats over her to smother the flames, which is the normal way to treat a person on fire as well as the decent thing to do. No heroes on that platform. And look at the accused perpetrator, watching her burn like a complete psychopath and then getting up to fan the flames. Not surprisingly, the woman died.

This report says this was what was left of her as they all stood around:

Anyone who thinks this is harsh. Here's a picture of this horrific crime, brought to us by Joe Biden.

That's a woman's burned corpse on a NYC subway.

Shame on this country. pic.twitter.com/QzohED2Rpl — Diana Murray צ 🍊 (@DEMurray8) December 23, 2024

Her name was Amelia Carter:

The subway burning victim’s name was Amelia Carter.



She was 29 years old.



This angers me. A lot. pic.twitter.com/WooSr87Az0 — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) December 23, 2024

And here's a little about her:

She had a family:

SAY HER NAME - Amelia Carter 29 years old. Burned alive n subway by an illegal alien

(the instagram below states they are her parents). Media refuses to post her name/face and tried to smear her by saying she was drunk or homeless and was seated by empty alcohol bottles. The… pic.twitter.com/3qPAXFmJeZ — XYZ (@Woodlandtrails) December 23, 2024

She was a bright student:

Amelia Carter was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant on the NYC subway. The illegal migrant set her on fire while she was sleeping and watched as she burned to death.



Amelia Cater had a very bright future, being a graduate of SUNY purchase and obtaining her PHD from UPenn pic.twitter.com/xFDVibSAcd — SV News (@semperveritasUS) December 23, 2024

And she was a productive citizens. She was not a drunk as some media reported:

Nor was she homeless, as other media reported.

They even speculated without a drop of evidence that she was mentally ill:

If I had to guess (and I could be wrong of course) she was homeless, using the subway as a shelter, and likely mentally ill — Ari ארי آري 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@AriFromKfarSaba) December 23, 2024

Or that she was stoned out on drugs:

I dunno. Maybe she was stoned or didn't know stop, drop, and roll?



Maybe people don't want to "get involved"?



If one has not experienced a NYC Subway, one can't fathom the depth of depravity that inhabits it, the fear that people have when riding it, and the lengths of… — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) December 22, 2024

Or heck, if she were on drugs, she wouldn't feel it, right?

NY subway

Poor girl must have been so out of it on drugs she didn't know she was on fire. Most people would have tried to put the flames out. Now I'm going to throw up. — Inez "Spits Rivets" Shooter. (@AgnesWaxOOO) December 23, 2024

(Even if she were any of those things, the crime would be heinous.)

But she wasn't.

She did nothing at all to either provoke or deserve this. There's no 'happens all the time' to distance what happened to her to what could have happened to any of us. One gets the feeling that those making those accusations and smears are psychologically trying to distance themselves from the horrible thing that happened to her as something that couldn't happen to them because they aren't homeless or on drugs.

But now that shield is gone -- she was as normal as anyone, and not living on some edge or margin, just a victim of Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris's blood-on-their-hands border surge that has taken the lives of so many.

The monster fanning the flames on the burning and clearly alive woman had this history:

NEW: The illegal Guatemalan immigrant who is accused of setting a woman on fire in NYC, was deported under Trump but later snuck back in.



Shocker.



According to the New York Post, the illegal made his way to NYC to take advantage of their shelter system.



The man initially… pic.twitter.com/dth7DHU8EY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 23, 2024

Drawn to New York by its five-star hotels, free transport and free meal cards for illegals. The city was a magnet for illegals of his type and he may have come here after getting out of prison.

He reportedly thrived on lawsuits:

Meet Sebastian Zapeta, a 25-year-old Hispanic male from Guatemala who murdered someone today by lighting a sleeping woman on the subway on fire and watched her burn alive.



Sebastian reportedly entered the United States in 2023, although the status of legality of him being in the… pic.twitter.com/5BDb3bcVNi — SargentViralTakes (@SargentTakes) December 23, 2024

I've also seen reports that he was emptied from a Guatemalan prison and was then coddled by a United Nations' migrant NGO, the Clinton Foundation and the Obama Foundation with three cellphones -- unconfirmed, but if true, he certainly had the NGO migrant industrial complex behind him.

That's what's coming in, and an innocent person has died a gruesome death as a result. Jan. 20 cannot come soon enough, but ahead of that, this is the Biden border surge and the America that Biden made. It should never be covered up.

Image: Twitter screen shot from other social media