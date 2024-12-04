'The party of poop' amounts to a full culture

A couple days ago, AT managing editor Andrea Widburg asked if Joe Biden's pardon of Hunter Biden might just be the apotheosis of the Democrats' unusual, and pretty disgusting, fascination with excrement. Hunter's whole life revolved around poop issues, given his toddler-like behavior, his propensity to paint with poop, and his contempt for everyone but his self-indulgent debauched self.

She began as follows:

We all know that Democrats are obsessed with deviant sex—and by “deviant,” I mean non-heterosexual sex, especially sex outside of the confines of a committed, preferably marital, relationship. However, leftists are also obsessed with excretory matter, a trend that goes back at least as far as the 1980s. Now, with Hunter Biden’s pardon in the headlines, a former landlord explains that Hunter is probably the modern poster boy for what I call the “Party of Poop.”

I was struck by how long and varied her list of Democrat 'poop' and other excrement fascination was in supporting her thesis, as if the entire leftside has been suffering from collective arrested development. It's like it's their culture. It can be read here.

Yet she was only able to scratch the surface. There's more, so much more, to be added to that list.

How many recall Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign dumping excrement from a campaign bus onto a Georgia community in that then-red state?

Or recall the aroma of open toilets that permeated 'Occupy! Wall Street' tent encampments (man, that stunk, and I'll never forget smelling that) during that sorry episode?

There were the famous poop maps and even a poop suitcase of San Francisco, the byproduct of San Francisco's industrialization of homelessness and drug addiction, for which it spends more on than cops. Surprise, surprise.

There were the repugnant acts of many Democrats' favorite role model, the Castroite Cubans, who strewed poop through the homes of U.S. diplomats in their idea of 'diplomacy,' after Obama opened the door to that with outstretched hand.

There was television host Chris Matthews's unnatural fascination with urine.

There was Fusion GPS's wholly invented "pee dossier" directed at President Trump from their excrement-obsessed imaginations.

There were claims that Jan. 6 protestors left excrement around the Capital, which have since been debunked, but we all know whose imagination that came from. Democrats have since left a sculpture of a poop emoji in front of the Capital around this fake story so they can always look at it.

One subcategory, though, seems particularly prominent on the left -- the practice of poop-flinging, as apes do in the zoo.

It came to prominence right when Obama did, in Denver in 2008.

Democrats, who have many protestors on their own side at their conventions actually had to be told to not fling poop at the cops, as if something like that would ever have to be done with Republicans at their conventions.

They had to be told.

One local newspaper, the Westword, even proposed a 'no-poop-flinging accord' with these leftists called NoCRAP.

There have been numerous other incidents since, even into the present day, and now Hunter Biden has been granted full freedom from any responsibility for his acts, some of which involved poo. What a picture this is, a full poop culture on display with Hunter Biden going merrily on his way, to continue doing all the things he's accustomed to doing.

Party of Poop is the only way to describe it.

