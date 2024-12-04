Missouri lawmaker proposes a bill to reward citizens for reporting illegals, and establish a new civilian bounty hunter program

That’s it, I’m moving to Missouri and getting licensed as a bail bond agent.

Well, not really, but I’m extremely tempted to do so, and I’m questioning everything I thought I believed, thanks to a new bill put forth by a soon-to-be state lawmaker, David Gregory. (To the voters who elected this man to office, well done.)

Here’s the story, from a new article published at NewsNation yesterday:

A bill introduced in the Missouri Senate would give residents a $1,000 payout for reporting migrants who entered the country illegally. [snip] Senate Bill 72 would also develop a ‘Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program,’ which would certify people to be bounty hunters for the specific purpose of finding and detaining immigrants without proper documents. Anyone licensed as a bail bond agent would be eligible to apply for the program.

A government hotline to rat out people living in your community always sounded like a bad idea…until now. And yes, I get it’s not exactly the same as neighbors ratting on neighbors (foreigners aren’t Americans) as we saw in Nazi Germany, Mao’s China, and Tim Walz’s Minnesota (to name a few), but nonetheless, I’m leery of setting a precedent where state-run snitch lines are acceptable.

Creating another taxpayer-funded program that hands out thousand-dollar chunks of cash has never gone worked before…but maybe it could this time? Like I said, highly tempting, because I’d joyfully and personally sponsor deportations.

There’s more too:

Anyone detained in Missouri without proper documents, having knowingly entered the state, would be guilty of ‘trespass by an illegal alien.’ That would mean they could not receive any public benefit, vote in any election, get a permit or license to drive or ever become a legal resident of the state.

(Naturally; this is the only correct response to illegal invaders.)

Perhaps we even take it a step further though, and harshly penalize any Americans, individuals, non-profits, and charities alike, harboring foreign enemies—after all that’s certainly how you’d classify individuals who came to the U.S. intending to break our laws, exploit the welfare system, and victimize our citizens.

Alright, so I’m not going to up and move to Missouri, but can we televise this so I can tune in to watch?

Let’s just pray that Tom Homan can accomplish what he’s been appointed to do.

