Post-election anguish

More than a month after the 2024 national elections, the lamentations from many who voted for the losing side continue unabated. For some reason, I cannot dance to their tears. I see a mirror. Ironically, some of their words seem to be echoes from an alternate universe, one in which it is I who am lamenting a world in which there is a President Kamala. (It aches me even to put those words adjacent to each other.)

Some of the people decrying the Trump victory were, not so long ago, genuine conservatives, both economic and cultural. They kept blogs that said so. They all but idolized Sarah Palin. (I made online friends among them on the Team Sarah website.) They staunchly opposed Hillary Clinton, until she opposed Trump — and then something happened. Whatever it was, it is unfathomable to me that people I felt close to (even if only online) could morph so quickly into “NeverTrumps.” Whatever may be the faults and flaws of President Trump, how does a recently conservative ideologue prefer the alternative?

Are they in favor of Biden-style open borders? Do they view elective abortion as a good? Do they send their schoolchildren to attend drag queen exhibitions? Do they celebrate the castration of temporarily gender-confused children? Are those the policies of a “lesser of two evils” president?

It occurs to me that we live in an America where far-left radical views saturate the airwaves and the internet. Therefore, we on the right are accustomed to hearing and evaluating opposing viewpoints. On the other hand, it is easily possible to never, or at least rarely, hear the case for Trump and his policies. People may know nothing of the Biden crime family, nothing of Chloe Cole and others like her, whose lives were ruined by so-called “gender-affirming care.” One person actually denied to me that Biden pulled us out of Afghanistan, without warning, stranding American civilians and allied military personnel. The entire list of government malfeasances under Biden are to them nothing but propaganda, whereas every anonymous accusation against Trump is taken as undeniable truth.

Worse yet, the Kamala-supporters regard those of us who voted for Trump as a horde of Nazis, misogynists, racists, and at best deluded fools who have not observed and honestly evaluated the two most recent presidential terms. Some of them have even disavowed their parents or children, and marriages have been broken over dinner-table disagreements about politics.

If people can seriously and sincerely believe that more than half their fellow Americans are monsters, then that is a sad testament to the effectiveness of the propaganda of the Soros machine. Worse yet, it is a scary portent of what awaits us as a nation, as the forces of division become ever more desperate to prevent a successful Trump second presidency. For Soros, the worst nightmare is an America that is just and prosperous for all, a nation of laws fairly applied, by a government that is no larger than needed to fulfill its duties under the Constitution.

Image via Raw Pixel.