Glenn Miller and the tunes of Cuba

It’s another December 15, and a time to remember the great Glenn Miller. His career was brief but extremely consequential.

The best part is that thinking of Miller’s music reminds me of my father. He was 18 and living in a small town in central Cuba called Sagua La Grande, 30 miles from the ocean. As my father tells me, it was a sad day when the news broke on the radio of Miller’s disappearance. I’m not sure when they assumed that he was lost over the English Channel, but probably not too long.

Down on the island, there were many clubs of youngsters who loved this music. Miller’s big band sound influenced Cuban bands like Perez “Mambo King” Prado and others.

I learned over the years that buying a CD, or LP, of Miller’s music was always met with approval. My father died nine years ago, but I’ll tune in to one of Miller’s songs and enjoy some father-son memories.

His music lives on in the many recordings still available.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image via Picryl.