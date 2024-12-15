Serpents striking at our heels

The author of the book of Genesis describes how God responded after the serpent beguiled Adam and Eve, convincing them to trust in themselves rather than in God. “So the Lord God said to the serpent, “Because you have done this ... I will put enmity ... between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.”

The image of a serpent striking the heel demonstrates cowardice as he attacks the foundation upon which we navigate the world.

Many of the ancients were polytheistic, with vain and cruel gods. The ancient world was ruled by the strong, who abused, enslaved, and oppressed the weak and the poor. Unwanted children, especially girls and those born with defects, were routinely murdered or abandoned in the wilderness. The sick, the elderly, and orphans were typically reduced to begging for survival.

It was the advent of Judaism and Christianity that stabilized society by bringing to the fore the virtues of charity and compassion. It was Christians who organized the first hospitals and orphanages. Christianity demanded that men confine their sexual urges within marriage and so elevated women. Ironically, Christianity is now mocked for this same standard.

Similarly, the number and impact of the scientific, artistic, and philosophical contributions made to humankind by Christians and Jews is incalculable. As a matter of fact, 22% of all Nobel Prize winners from 1901 to 2024 have been Jewish. Not to make a contest out of it, but Christians were awarded approximately 65% of Nobel Prizes, whereas those claiming no religion tallied 10.5% of all laureates and 35% in literature. Note that many Christian and Jewish recipients were non-practicing.

While Christians have been targets of derision, contempt, and lawfare, the recent rise of anti-Semitism has been startling. Israel’s response to October 7 has transformed many leftists into violent agitators who specifically target Jews.

The left has publicized its campaign against both Christians and Jews by erecting statues of Baphomet in state capitols, organizing after-school Satan clubs, arresting people praying outside abortion facilities, conducting lawfare against Christian bakers, and terrorizing Jewish students on college campuses.

If you’ve spent much time on social media, you have noticed how leftists and atheists respond to people who express their faith in God — with laughing emojis and derisive comments. They mock Judaism and Christianity as being ancient systems of superstitious beliefs that have no place in the modern world.

A common theme from the left is that the source of all the world’s ills can be traced to religion. The moral relativism inherent in that statement is itself another failing, as all religions are not the same. Some espouse caring for the helpless, the infirm, and the needy, regardless of race or creed, whereas others encourage their followers to murder anyone who doesn’t adhere to their teachings.

The lifestyle and ideology of radical Islamists seem not to have evolved very much past the 9th century, yet these are never commented on or criticized by leftists. I have yet to see a Muslim baker, Halal grocer, or restaurateur sued for refusing to bake a pride cake or serve a BLT. Perhaps we’ll see an explanation of this phenomenon one day in Charlie Hebdo magazine.

While speaking to the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention last February, Donald Trump said, “How any Christian can vote for a Democrat, Christian or person of faith, how you can vote for a Democrat is crazy.” Awkward phrasing aside, he makes a good point.

A Venn diagram displaying the tenets of Judaism and Christianity and the planks of the Democrat platform might show a small oval of intersection at best, representing the left’s concern for the poor. We know that leftists care for the poor because they remind us like clockwork every election season.

Their insistence that we place our trust in a secular government rather than in human virtues inspired by religious faith rings hollow when study history. The record of human rights violations and war crimes committed by the atheist governments of the former Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, North Korea, and Communist China, as well as Cuba, North Vietnam, and Cambodia, speaks for itself.

Why is the left showing more concern for illegal aliens than for homeless U.S. citizens?

What are leftists doing for the victims of the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii; the chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio; or the six states ravaged by Hurricanes Milton and Helene?

Their failure to act is a cowardly strike at the foundation of our society.

