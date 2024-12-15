The question that the press corps needs to ask but won’t

In the statement accompanying the recent pardon of his son, Hunter, President Biden stated that he believed that his son was being improperly prosecuted by the Department of Justice because of their familial relationship. Essentially, the Department of Justice was prosecuting Americans in a manner inconsistent with American values. It is behaving as a rogue entity.

While I disagree with the president’s view of the propriety of the pardon, it does raise an interesting question: if the president sincerely believes that the Department of Justice is acting improperly and out of control, then why does he allow those members of his administration, especially Attorney General Garland, to continue to serve in his office? Shouldn’t he be fired immediately for incompetence or improper behavior? How can he reasonably be allowed to continue in office, given the president’s view? He serves at the pleasure of the chief executive. If Biden’s view is to be taken seriously, Garland’s immediate firing is required, even if only a few days are left in the administration.

The fact that Garland continues in his position tells you that the president’s comments are simply words without sincerity. The White House Press Corps knows this and demonstrates another example of the longstanding cover-up of the corruption in the Oval Office.

