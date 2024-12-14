Better cheescake than CNN

If you want a good laugh, please note that the Food Network is now beating CNN in the ratings. To be honest, I'm not a Food viewer but it makes sense. I guess that their chefs and recipes must have more credibility than the news readers over at the name you can trust for news. Here is the story:

CNN's post-election ratings continue to flail miserably following President-elect Donald Trump's triumph in the 2024 election. And now, CNN can't "Beat Bobby Flay." Viewers would rather watch "Guy's Grocery Games" than "Anderson Cooper 360," according to the latest TV ratings.

Again, I don't know anything about Bobby Flay or guys playing grocery games. My wife usually gives me a very specific list when I go last-minute food shopping. So I don't get to play games when I'm putting whatever in my cart. I can always call her on the phone if I’m confused.

What these ratings are telling me is that Bobby Flay must be free of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In other words, he can do a whole show without talking about the former president or saying that everything about U.S. history is racist.

As for CNN, they foolishly bought into fighting with MSNBC for the anti-Trump memes. Well, it didn't work, so it may be time to start having their hosts share their recipes and how they use coupons to save money. It might increase their audience, and isn't that what that business is all about?

Hey Anderson -- what’s your recipe for cheesecake?

Image: The Food Network