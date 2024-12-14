Here’s who else should return to the Oval Office

There is a biographical opus of Sir Winston Churchill titled The Last Lion. He had the heart of a lion, for sure, but he was not the last. President Trump is also lionhearted.

In fact, Sir Winston Churchill and Donald J. Trump share a number of attributes and attitudes.

Trump will “Fight, Fight and Fight” for America First, Always.

Churchill was also something of a fighter. Indeed, he was committed to fighting the fascists everywhere -- on the beaches, on the landing grounds, in the fields, streets, and hills. You name it, just like the modern-day lionheart at Mar-A-Lago, Churchill was primed to fight evil.

That fighting spirit dovetails with another of their shared traits -- to never surrender.

After being grazed by a bullet, Trump said, “I will never surrender.”

Again, that captures the spirit of Sir Winston, who iterated the sentiment numerous times. Here’s just one example that captures the essence of it: “…never give in, never, never, never…”

Both Churchill and Trump were shot at.

Even for materialists skeptical of otherworldly phenomenon, there’s something fantastically mystical about the timing of Trump’s head turn to view that chart. It was so uncanny that it adds a new macro meaning to the phrase, “spooky action at a distance.” It’s as if something ethereal, and perhaps ephemeral, intervened in that precise sequence of events.

Churchill was equally defiant about being shot at, expressing this in his inimitable way: “Nothing in life is so exhilarating as to be shot at without result.”

Churchill and Trump want unity.

While not bending on fundamental, common-sense principles, Trump is nevertheless willing to seek counsel from different sides. He even has RFK and Elon Musk on his team, and the two couldn’t differ more on this use of weight-loss medications, for example. Also, RFK will have to stick to his HHS lane and not fret about all the drilling that’s about to happen.

For his part, Sir Winston Churchill uttered close variations of “Let us go forward together,” multiple times.

Both Churchill and Trump were rudely rejected by the establishment.

Rejection of Trump was so widespread that phrases such as the “deep state” and “lawfare” entered common parlance. Even to this day, there are a few leftover RINOs who haven’t got the MAGA memo.

Churchill languished in the political wilderness during the 1930s as the stuffy establishment cast him aside.

Both of these lionhearts won reelection in non-consecutive terms.

In what has been described as the greatest political comeback in history, the 45th president is now to be the 47th president.

Churchill lost re-election in 1945, but was the savior again in 1951, after six years of socialism.

Trump is the oldest person elected President, at the age of 78. In 1951, at the age of 76, Sir Winston Churchill was the oldest person to become British prime minister.

Both have been recognized by Time as Man of the Year. Indeed, Churchill was named Time’s man of the half century. Trump has received multiple annual recognitions, but since he’s a generational figure, he may well mimic Winston in this regard, too.

They have so much in common. They really should “go forward together,” at least in spirit, elevating all freedom-loving souls with them. A spirit that seems to mystically exude from the Sir Winston Churchill bust.

Obama, perhaps fretting about colonialism in his ancestral homeland, removed Churchill’s bust from the White House. President Trump properly and promptly restored it. Then Biden, lacking Obama’s tribal motivation, but full of petty hubris, disgracefully displaced the bust again.

Two can play that game. On day one, President Trump will be very busy. I hope he can find time to put the bust of his spiritual brother in its rightful place -- the Oval Office. Then there’s always time for a dance -- yet another thing they have in common. Looky here: Churchill even choreographed a forerunner of the Trump Dance.

Image: craiyon.com