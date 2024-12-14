California threatens police; what else is new?

“Defund the Police” hysteria has resulted in societal disruption as many officers that can retire, have. Those young enough to go where they’re allowed to do their jobs have already gone. Those that remain are officers close to a pension, those with unbreakable family or sentimental ties to their Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) hellholes or those who know they’re not going to be hired elsewhere. Many, if not most of the remaining officers do as little as possible, and avoid contact with minority—particularly black—criminals. They know doing their jobs by the book where these crooks are concerned is likely to put them, not the crooks, in prison or at the least destroy their careers, even bankrupt their families.

All of this is far worse in blue states and cities.

There, recruitment is a nightmare. Prior to the 2020 “summer of love” agencies could count on many candidates for each opening, now they’re getting the bottom of the barrel, people that would normally never get past the first background investigation filter, which consists of nothing more than a criminal record check. They’ve lowered hiring standards so much just to get bodies in blue suits they’re accepting people with criminal records, drug and alcohol abuse problems, low intelligence and other former disqualifiers. DEI mandates have made everything much worse, as they’re also accepting people far too physically and morally weak, obese and who in the past would have been swiftly, rationally, disqualified.

Even the FBI, the supposedly premier American law enforcement agency, is accepting functionally illiterate agents, yet gender and race mandates make them impossible to fire.

And now, California is threatening to prosecute officers and deny their pensions should they do their jobs and enforce the law. Legal Insurrection has the story:

Graphic: X Screenshot

For obvious reasons, there are no references on the internet to this reported ultimatum (or perhaps more appropriately, this reported shakedown). However, in 2017, SB 54, now known as the California Values Act, was signed into law. The law “prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from using money or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes.” According to the group “ICE out of California,” this law specifically prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies (excluding prisons) from engaging in the following actions: *Immigration holds *Making arrests on civil immigration warrants *287(g) *Asking about immigration status or using immigration agents as interpreters *Sharing personal info with ICE (e.g., work, home addresses) *Notifying ICE of release dates *Transfers to ICE *Local arrests for “criminal” violations of immigration law *ICE interviews in jail and prison *Joint Task forces *Databases

While this law is already in place, CA Governor Gavin Newsom is also trying to set aside $25 million to “Trump-proof” California.

On Monday, Newsom's office said the governor would be seeking up to $25 million to "defend against unconstitutional or unlawful federal government actions, challenge federal overreach in court, and take administrative actions to reduce potential harm." A fact sheet cited areas of focus that include disaster relief, reproductive health care, access to clean air and water and civil rights.

As Trump’s incoming Border Czar Tom Homan has made clear, federal law, specifically 8 USC 1324, makes interference with federal officers or harboring illegal aliens felony offenses the Trump Administration will prosecute. As Homan has also made clear, he intends to first focus on criminals and gang members. That puts people like Newsom, Denver’s Mayor and other D/s/c mayors and governors swearing not only to resist deportation efforts, but swearing to use public money to defend illegals, in the position of not only violating federal law, but doing it to keep vicious criminals in their cities and states. Circa 2024, that might be a political problem.

Wasting public money on D/s/c priorities people don’t want and coddling criminals are standard operating procedure for such people, but this time it appears there will be consequences for dim-witted virtue signaling. When a few of them are dragged from their offices to jail, they might begin to see virtue in cooperation and actual public safety.

In the meantime, California’s police officers, most of whom will be delighted to see illegal alien criminals deported, will find themselves in a bind. Many will simply do nothing to impede federal agents. Others will quietly, in ways that can’t be detected, provide anonymous “tips” that will enable them to keep their oaths, the oaths California law forces them to abrogate. After all, isn’t that what any good, law-abiding American citizen should do to remove criminals that shouldn’t be in the country?

Beginning on January 20, it might be wise to invest in hearing protection. The squeals of D/s/c mayors and governors are going to be loud, but ultimately, satisfying.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.