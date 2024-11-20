Whining Euro-weenies on full display

Watching the meltdowns on social media after Trump’s election was mildly amusing until I got to the fourth clip of some hysterical woman cursing at her phone, and then it just reminded me of my ex-wife. However, the recent wave of Euro-weenie whining on display in an Atlantic article by Mckay Coppins got me smiling again.

In the article, Coppins quotes several Brussels-style bureaucrats saying that Trump is egging on European populist movements, and every right-thinking European knows that these are a threat to democracy. Although the Europeans have a different perspective than Americans, one would think that at some point they too would grow tired of being lectured to, labeled as threats to democracy and Hitler reincarnate.

Coppins quotes others as saying that now that Trump is back, Europe needs to stand on its own. It was a familiar refrain during Trump’s first term in office. They’re like a girlfriend who keeps threatening to leave, and you keep encouraging her to do so, and nothing really comes of it. Besides, if Europe were to part ways with America, they would have to cough up the money for defense, cut short their summer vacations by a month, and rethink their plans to retire at age fifty-five.

There’s also that preachiness about climate change that makes European leaders so intolerable to listen to at a diplomatic dinner, or when “gathered in a resort on the French Riviera in between pastry buffets and dips in the pool,” as Coppins writes. Trump would just roll his eyes and utter the word hoax before they could say change.

Coppins writes about a former Portuguese minister who,

[S]coffed at Trump’s decision to create new, lofty-sounding administration posts for Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, and was baffled by the Silicon Valley types who believe the billionaires will transform the federal government, usher in a new era of unprecedented economic growth, and colonize Mars.

While I will admit that transforming the federal government seems as challenging as colonizing Mars, it can be done under the mandate that Trump has been given by the American people. Besides, what have the Euro-weenies done other than form the European Union and censor anyone who disagrees with it? Maybe when Elon and Vivek are done transforming the federal government, they can tackle the liberation of Europe.

