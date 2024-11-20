Trump Derangement Syndrome, pastry edition

If you forgot, it was the late Charles Krauthammer who penned the derangement syndrome tune. He did it back in 2003 about then President George W. Bush. This is what he wrote:

It has been 25 years since I discovered a psychiatric syndrome (for the record: "Secondary Mania," Archives of General Psychiatry, November 1978), and in the interim I haven't been looking for new ones. But it's time to don the white coat again. A plague is abroad in the land. Bush Derangement Syndrome: The acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency -- nay -- the very existence of George W. Bush.

The late and great Dr. Krauthammer added Cheney Derangement Syndrome to his inventory. Yes, that was before daughter Liz decided to hang around with the people who called her dad a war criminal and forgot people like me who defended her father.

If Dr. K was around today, he'd be giving weekly awards for Trump Derangement Syndrome. His latest would have to be Whoopi Goldberg, who may have destroyed her career and put the ABC Legal Department in panic mode.

According to Professor Turley, the bakery has a case:

In his latest column, the George Washington University law professor addressed the controversy over Goldberg’s defaming of Holtermann’s Bakery, a Staten Island, NY institution for 145 years, accusing the establishment of refusing to provide her order of Charlotte Russe treats because of her political views, a lie that was shot down by the baker’s owner. Turley argues that even though Goldberg did not specifically name Holtermann’s Bakery during her dishonest rant, a defamation lawsuit against her could still be “a piece of cake.”

Well, a delicious piece of cake we assume.

I am not in the habit of promoting lawsuits or seeing careers destroyed. Instead, I do think that irresponsible people should pay the consequences of being reckless or stupid. In other words, if you accuse a bakery of denying your order because of your politics then you better get ready for the backlash.

Of course, the larger point is what the late Dr. Krauthammer detected. This is not the usual political disagreement. This is a mental disease that brings you clicks in the new social media world but harm when your bosses have to bail you out by writing a big check.

I hope that the rest of the ladies get the message and stick to common sense rather than bashing Trump in every show. They may get more women to watch their daily show -- what I thought was what the advertisers pay for.

Whoopi cupcakes? Maybe they’ll serve them at the next Trump rally.

