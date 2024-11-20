The world will become safer when the “adults in the room” are… gone.

The Biden administration has repeatedly told Israel to stop harming terrorists and sign ceasefire deals so they can continue their mission to destroy Israel, but in Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe repeatedly blocked peace deals, to keep this massively expensive and deadly war going.

Biden’s team also succeeded in building up Iran and Russia, while expanding the Ukraine war to include adversaries China and North Korea.

Now, as Biden is wandering around the rainforest in Amazon, after almost three years of this current round of the Russia-Ukraine dispute, and while he is on the way out of office, he has approved Ukraine using U.S. weapons to shoot deep into Russia—which Ukraine promptly did.

And, Biden has also approved land mines for Ukraine:

US President Joe Biden has agreed to give Ukraine anti-personnel land mines, a US defence [sic] official told the BBC, a move seen as an attempt to slow Russian troops who have been steadily advancing in Ukraine’s east in recent months. The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said such mines would be delivered soon and Washington expected that they would be used on Ukraine’s territory. Ukraine was also committed to not using the mines in densely-populated areas, the official said.

Using land mines can be considered a war crime, and you can see why: they’ll be used in areas that aren’t “densely-populated”... which still means they’re areas that are populated to some degree.

Does anyone really think Biden is calling the shots?

Where are the journalists and other Democrats complaining about these escalating decisions? Where are the Code Pink women and all the anti-war activists? Imagine how they would act if Trump or other Republicans took these actions.

Bob Gates famously said that Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision—an impeccable record that Biden seems keen to maintain—but most of the media cheers about how great Biden’s domestic and foreign policy decisions have been and how dangerous President Trump and Pete Hegseth would be for America. How could it be worse than blowing up civilian children and blocking peace deals?

While Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran are building weapons, ships, and armies, the Biden administration has been focused on pretending they can control the climate and DEI. I wonder what went wrong.

The world was much more peaceful when Trump was in office, but the media and other Democrats have never cared about actual results. They care about power, nothing more. I wonder why people don’t trust the media?

When Biden and his team of incompetents took over, the media cheered that finally the adults were back in the room; well thankfully, the “children” will be back soon and the U.S. and the world will become safer again, but it will take time to correct all the damage that has been done in four short years.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.