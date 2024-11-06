Union leaders endanger the jobs of their members

Lore has it that, after winning a victory on Roman soil but losing most of his army in the process, King Pyrrhus was reluctant to accept congratulations. Instead, he warned his generals: “Another such victory over the Romans, and we are undone.” Hence the term Pyrrhic victory.

Trade union leaders in the United States today seem to specialize in similar victories. Instead of learning from their mistakes, they launch more work stoppages that endanger their members.

The best example of this comes from Hollywood, as so many stories do. Remember the big strike by creative people in 2023? Union leaders vowed it would keep writers, actors, and others from being replaced by Artificial Intelligence and streaming content. That didn’t work out.

After the strike, “production in the U.S. in the last six months is down 37 percent compared to the same period in 2022. (2023’s numbers are skewed by the strikes.),” as the Hollywood Reporter writes. “In the wake of the labor battle, scribes have spoken publicly about a dearth of opportunities, while some actors and writers have talked about being unable to meet their union health insurance thresholds.”

The strike may have been good for union leaders such as Fran Drescher, but it was terrible for members of her union who spent their savings, lost their jobs, and now have no health insurance.

But things must be getting better in other industries. Think aviation, which has seen record numbers of people flying, year after year. That must be going well.

But maybe not. Just this year, Boeing workers went on strike. They managed to shut down production for weeks as they held out for a long-term contract. It may not even matter. Boeing is bleeding out, having lost $6 billion in the last three months. Bankruptcy is “a higher possibility today than it was six months ago or a year ago,” one analyst says. The strike didn’t help. The company may not exist in four years to pay its workers.

So, who really benefits from labor strikes? Union leaders.

Remember the brief strike by East Coast dockworkers? That was a great victory for workers, right? Even though they endangered the American economy, they got a nice raise out of the deal. However, it is their representatives who break the bank without breaking their backs.

“In 2023 alone, thirty top executives with the union classified under its headquarters in North Bergen -- including 25 vice presidents with annual pay reaching $554,000 each -- were paid more than $9 million in salary and other compensation,” the New Jersey Monitor reported. These executives also enjoy limo rides, Yankees tickets, and the chance to join the New York Athletic Club. Heisman trophy not included.

Indeed, being a union head is a great way to get ahead. The Service Employees International Union represents 1.85 million people, many in low-wage industries such as property services. Think janitors and maids. These people work very hard and pay heavy dues from their minimal pay. But it’s their leaders who really clean up.

“Union President Mary Kay Henry was SEIU’s top earner, bringing in $307,370. Secretary-Treasurer April Verrett was the second-largest earner with a salary of $284,431,” Americans for Fair Treatment reports. “Every SEIU executive earned over $225,000 in 2023, putting them in the top three percent of earners in the country.” Even without tips, that’s better than being a maid.

Union leaders don’t even speak for their members politically. Unions spent more than $700 million last year on donations to Democratic candidates. They are great at taking money from teachers, firefighters, cops, and janitors, and giving it to Democrats. But those aren’t the candidates that members support at the ballot box.

Notice that the Teamsters Union isn’t endorsing anyone in the presidential race this year. That’s because the union leaders don’t support Donald Trump, but the union members do, by a two-to-one margin. Why not endorse the guy that your paying members will vote for?

Instead, the Teamsters leaders voted 14-3 to skip endorsing altogether. This is a real profile in political courage.

Unions are excellent for elite executives but not so great for paying members. No wonder workers realize they are better off on the open market than in a union shop. Just a few more “successful” strikes and there won’t be unions anymore.

Rich Tucker is a writer and editor based in Richmond, Virginia. His work can be found at https://richardbriantucker.substack.com/.

Image: Fibonacci Blue