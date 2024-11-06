The Democrats are obsessed with the race card; America is not!

While the count of electoral votes at 1:30 am this morning was 267 for President Trump to 216 for Kamala Harris, Van Jones was talking on CNN. He mused about probable dashed dreams of illegals and people of color. Obviously the Democrats, in the face of a mandate, have not gotten America’s message.

This was not a referendum on race relations. In case they were not looking and listening, Trump reached out to every minority group in America. As much as the Democrats tried to call him a Nazi and a fascist and a racist, black men in large numbers listened to Trump, believed him, and voted for him. As did other minorities. Not because he was a male, not because he was white, but they voted for him because of his policies. And, as if the Democrats had total amnesia, it seems they forgot that Trump has a four-year record of inclusion and great economic success.

Trump vowed to resurrect the auto industry in Michigan. He promised to support and expand fracking in Pennsylvania. He told American workers that he would fight for jobs to go to them, American workers, not illegals. He campaigned on “no tax on tips” and no tax on overtime. He promised to lower prices.

None of Trump’s campaign promises were racial. All of Trump’s campaign promises focused on economic issues!

Americans rejected the Democrats’ lawfare against Trump. Americans rejected an open southern border. Americans rejected a candidate who knifed a sitting president in the back, and participated in a palace coup. Americans rejected a candidate who had never won a single election. Americans rejected the Green New Deal and climate change. Americans rejected a forced transition to electric cars. Americans rejected being called garbage. Americans rejected defunding police, and clearly rejected the faux outrage over a stupid joke.

Americans accepted a man who embraces religious observance. Americans accepted a need for a strong unequivocal leader to deal with a world in flames. Americans accepted a fighter. Americans accepted a candidate who loves America. Americans accepted an authentic candidate who talks from the heart rather than a script. Americans accepted a man who took a bullet for his country.

Americans want the crime rate to drop. Americans want advancement based on merit, not on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Americans are not victims, and they do not want to bow to the religion of victimhood.

We are at the morning of a truly new day in America. Trump will attempt to effectuate unity. He will face pushback. But he will prevail. As will America.

Image: Public domain.