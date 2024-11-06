A Man for all seasons

Remember the Olympics and that boxing match between the young woman from Italy and someone who looked like a man from where ever he was from? The young woman walked away in tears.

It turns out that he was really a he. Let's get the details:

A shocking new development has emerged in the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after a French journalist reportedly gained access to a damning medical report revealing Khelif has “testicles.” The news comes months after Khelif seized a gold medal in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics. The report was drafted in June of 2023 via a collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers, Algeria. Drafted by expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young, the report reveals that Khelif is impacted by 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a disorder of sexual development that is only found in biological males.

Okay. Let me confess that I don't know anything about alpha reductase deficiency. That sounds like the reason that I only took basic biology in school. I got my requirement out of the way and signed up for a history or political science class.

All I know about men and women is that they are different and it's very easy to tell the difference. Furthermore, boys are bigger and stronger and girls are smaller. Just go to a high school football game and check out the quarterback and the head cheerleader. I don't need any biology expert to tell which one is a guy or gal.

Of course, the scandal here is that such a match was allowed in the first place. This is what happens when woke runs the show and a young woman is threatened by it.

Here is the scandal. Someone in the Olympics decided that the narrative was better than having a real woman win a medal. That is a disgrace and maybe there is someone in the media who wants to take it further. Of course, I am assuming that there is someone in the media who wants to write about something that isn't Trump this or Trump that.

At the very least, a future President Trump should challenge the people running the Olympics and demand a correction.

Image: Auguste Vinchon