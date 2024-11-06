The age of miracles

In the past few weeks, we have seen:

Israel gut a terror organization that for decades was held up as one of most deadly fighting forces in the world, using methods that were incredibly subtle, technologically unparalleled, and strategically unrivalled. It will be a long, long time before Hezb’allah gets back on its feet again.

The Israelis also struck their major enemy, Iran, in air strikes that destroyed its air defense network, crippled its military, and left it open to further attack at Israel’s pleasure -- all spearheaded by an airplane dismissed as worthless by military analysts, without losing a single aircraft or pilot.

We have seen a metal gantry pluck a gigantic rocket booster out of the air as deftly as outfielder catching a ball and cradle it as gently as a nurse, without leaving a scratch on its surface while preserving it for future use.

And just yesterday, we witnessed the greatest political comeback in the historical record, in which a man defied and defeated virtually every corrupt institution in this country, from the government to the bureaucracy to the military to the deep state to the media to academia, humbling his enemies and astonishing the world in the process.

Make no mistake -- these are signs of a new epoch, one as different from the modern period as the Enlightenment was from the ages that preceded it. The frozen grip of the monster state, the dead hand of intellectual conformity, the ideologies of poverty and failure, are starting to fall away. The nightmare doctrines of collectivism, of political correctness, of wokism, are fading like dank mists under sunlight. The possibilities are endless. The road ahead of us stretches off into bright horizons. We need to set foot on it without fear or regret, to discover what awaits us at its end. I hope to see you all there.

Image: Pexels/Ronty Raj Zen