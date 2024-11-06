In the 1950s, billboard messages appeared across America: “Get US Out of the United Nations.” (A handful can still be found today.) That’s an excellent idea. At the time, America was not ready for a rational debate on this issue. Those responsible for the message were accused of being “radical right.” The education elite created United Nations forums at the high school and university levels, and winners went to NYC to observe and even be employed by the UN.

Today, the far left, to the point of communism, prevails in the Democrat party, Hollywood, the media, universities, and government without much challenge. Some people had it right early on about the threat of the far left and the UN, which was under leftist, anti-American influence.

Now, some 70 years later, we must ask why the US still supports the UN. As in the 1950s, the UN promotes world government and trashes America except when its lobbyists come to DC for the annual handout.

The US foots some $18 billion of the UN budget, far more than any other member. Of course, the UN wants more in the form of a tax on the US and other productive countries to redistribute world wealth. How would the tax be imposed? By a vote of the UN? How would it be allocated? By the UN? A world government would be required. Is this the Star Wars “Empire” model for our children?

Image by TheZachMorrisExperience. CC BY-SA 3.0.

Basic UN data may be useful. The UN claims 193 member countries. Most of these countries have a minute impact on making the world better via the UN. Most country representatives are focused on a lavish lifestyle and not paying their parking tickets. Monies coming to their countries often end up in Swiss bank accounts.

Fifteen countries produce 72% of world GDP. Add ten more member countries, and you have 90+% of world GDP.

The UN has almost nothing to do with positive economic development in poor countries. In fact, it routinely champions failed government solutions over proven market solutions. Climate change lunacy and associated regulations are major impediments to economic growth in poor countries. Remove unneeded regulations in these countries, and you would have astronomical economic growth.

The UN is anti-American, anti-market, anti-Jewish, and pro-Marxist, and it openly advocates for climate change restrictions. It is also involved in the open border plot of Obama/Biden/Harris.

Iran and its many surrogates (Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria, etc.) are favorites of the UN. Note the recent walk-out at the UN when Netanyahu was to speak. Numerous UN members say that Israel does not have the right to defend herself.

The UN is an international organization with specially granted international territory in NYC. The UN building and associated land are worth many billions of dollars. The money the US provides that keeps the UN afloat should be returned to taxpayers. The international charter for the land and the building should be revoked. The building and land should be sold. The Rockefellers can have the $65 million that originally funded the building back with interest.

The UN would better serve its clientele with HQ in Ramallah. Some 75 years late. it is time to “Get US Out of the United Nations”—and to Get the United Nations out of the US.