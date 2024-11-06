Time to rise up against new mask mandates

It begins again. Just when we thought we were safe from the demons, five San Francisco Bay Area counties just forced mask mandates down the throats of all healthcare facilities. Both staff and patients now must wear masks, until next March or April, whichever (I guess) comes first. In this topsy-turvy California world, even the order of the months may be in doubt.

The one thing I know is that if they are not stopped from doing this, power-mad rats that they are, they will start forcing masks at the grocery store, the gym, anywhere they can.

Why, pray tell? Well, because they can. Rights? We apparently have none, and they want us to know it. Logic fails utterly in this case, but that has never stopped them. It may be time for some truth-to-power lawsuits, as this must be stopped!

There is overwhelming evidence that masking does absolutely nothing against a virus. Never mind the overwhelming evidence that breathing in the fibers and microplastics from masks is bad for your lungs. None of this seems to matter.

Image by AI.

Of course, the local health maven and UCSF infectious disease expert, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong (a somewhat creepy-looking and sounding frequent flyer on local newscasts during the pandemic era), says that, hey, docs and nurses already wear masks, so why not? Never mind that the masking he refers to is in the OR, not the medical office.

Personally, I like seeing the face of the doctor I’m consulting, especially when the news is serious. Chin-Hong seems to hold sway with the local government, so I have no doubt that his recommendation influenced this terrible decision. If you look at his bio, he is an activist in “community education” around COVID and Mpox and quite political in some of the causes he’s taken up.

The public’s acceptance of masking once again speaks to the mindlessness and lack of self-education among the citizens living in my area. I’ve noticed more and more people outside, walking the streets in masks these days, and even some in my gym. Yet COVID levels are not up, and those I know who’ve gotten the virus (nobody recently) found it “about like a cold.”

I must also mention here that the COVID “vaccine” is still listed in the childhood vaccination schedule, starting at six months old. Crazy stupid!

We have recently had a billboard urging everyone to get vaccinated yet again—this despite the overwhelming evidence that the “vaccine” has killed and sickened millions, and, for instance, that the only cases of myocarditis in youth are in the vaccinated.

Like all California political decisions (and make no mistake, this is a political, not a rational, health-driven decision), the new mandate results from the free rein taken by the progressive-run governments in our counties. It is truly disheartening to live in a one-party state.