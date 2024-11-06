All of a sudden, Yemen's Houthis decide to bow out from making war on the U.S. Navy

What a difference an election makes.

With President Trump's mighty victory in last night's election, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have been literally at war with the U.S. Navy in the Red Sea region, all of a sudden would like to be peaceable and play nice.

They said so themselves:

Sometimes you do not even need words to achieve your goals. Simply being present solves the problem.



The Houthi reaction to the Trump victory is a perfect example. The world understands Trump is no pushover. pic.twitter.com/4XJ6Z63AGb — Alec Bowers (@Alec_Bowers) November 6, 2024

There's no doubt that was their election response. They don't want trouble from Trump.

Word of Trump's peace through strength has gotten around among our enemies, and Houthis want Trump's attention diverted elsewhere. It roughly parallels the release of the U.S. diplomatic personnel held hostages by Iran's crazies back in 1980. When Iran got word that Ronald Reagan had been elected, they dropped their hostage spectacular like a hot potato, after holding our men and women in captivity for 444 days.

The Houthis are Iran's crummy little piratical pawn, taking cash and arms from the mullah regime and making Yemen a hellhole all by themselves. But they've become a real problem since they've been firing on cargo ships and tankers around the Red Sea, disrupting ships, burning many, creating ecological dangers in the fragile Red Sea ecosystem and forcing many ships to go around the Horn of Africa to avoid them, creating supply chain backups and much higher fuel and labor costs.

Worse still, they have been fighting the U.S. Navy, which has been dispatched there from San Diego and other major Naval bases to get rid of them. The U.S. Navy has faced its "most intense combat since World War II," as reported by the Associated Press. Why our sailors should be placed in harm's way is outrageous, since all the Houthis needed was the fear of Allah in them, which President Trump's election gladly supplied. That tells us a lot about their respect for the Harris-Biden administration and how far this war might have gone if, god forbid, she got elected instead.

That tells us a lot. Thank goodness President Trump was elected instead, providing peace through strength without even taking office, his very name striking terror in the hearts of pirates and terrorists.

That bodes well for peace in a lot of places. Hamas, Hezb'allah, and other Iranian pawns are bound to act similarly, nervous about what Trump might do. Only Vladimir Putin seems interested in challenging him, having held off on delivering congratulations to Trump as the world's leaders fall over themselves to send greetings and hold out olive branches after plotting to help Harris-Biden (See Keir Starmer of the U.K. and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine).

Peace may well be breaking out all over, just at the sound of the name "Trump" as terrorists and enemies scramble. Word gets around among the America-haters who watch the U.S. closely.

