Kamala’s concession speech: phony, and it revealed a big problem for the Dems

So, Kamala finally gave her concession speech. It was elegantly written, which means she didn’t write it. She delivered it as well as any speech she’s ever read off of a Teleprompter. It was also fake and reflected the fact that Democrats put themselves in a corner when they attacked Trump’s election challenges.

Overall, there were a few interesting points, which I’ll take in the order she made them. (The video of the speech is at the end of this post.)

Kamala called Doug her “beloved.” I’m going to be insanely cynical here and wonder if the marriage will last now that her political career is over (although she’ll still have a career on MSNBC if she wants it).

Kamala thanked Jill and Joe Biden. She must know, though, that they are celebrating her defeat. They both hate her because she attacked Joe so viciously in 2019 and because she was behind the coup that destroyed his candidacy. In addition, Joe now has the record for beating Trump. It would have reflected badly on him had Kamala beaten that record. I think he deliberately undermined her campaign (the MAGA hat, the “garbage” people comment, etc.), but I hope that doesn’t stop Trump from investigating Biden’s criminal activity and prosecuting him appropriately.

Image: YouTube screen grab.

Kamala mentioned that the campaign lasted 107 days. That’s a reminder that what she lost was something she hadn’t earned and barely fought for. Most people who campaign for president have been fighting for years or at least a year. Kamala was installed 107 days ago and made some speeches. Nobody deserves a reward for that minimalist effort.

Kamala spoke about the fact that she was morally obligated to accept the results, which was my favorite part of the speech:

I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power. A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny. And anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.

You could tell that Kamala was choking on those words because she desperately wants to challenge the election outcome. However, because the Democrats used Trump’s challenging the 2020 election as the basis for their all-out war against him (everything from civil and criminal lawfare against Trump and his supporters to its being a constant theme on the campaign trail), no Democrat may ever again challenge an election result. Works for me to see Kamala and the Democrats hoist on their own petard.

I also loved that bit about engaging “in a peaceful transfer of power” and “accept[ing] the results.” To me, that sounded as if she were desperately begging the Democrat rank and file not to go on a rampage through American cities. Again, if you’ve been crying for almost four years about an insurrection that involved no property destruction at all, you really can’t have your side burn it all down.

Kamala professed love for the Constitution, God, and the United States. That’s horsepucky. The Democrats have been open in their disdain for constitutional principles such as free speech, assembly, worship, and the right to bear arms. Kamala also bullied a Christian out of one of her rallies, telling him he was in the wrong place.

Additionally, if Kamala and her followers “love” America, it’s the love a wife-beater has for his wife. He doesn’t love his wife, and the Democrats don’t love this country, or if they do, they love it as part of their plan to beat it into bloody submission. You do not love a country that you castigate as founded in original sin and claim is irredeemably racist and one of the more pernicious forces in the world.

Kamala’s real passion was reserved for abortion and gun grabbing. “Equal justice” also received a shout-out, which was peculiar from the woman whose administration has done something no other administration has ever done: Tried to destroy the opposing candidate and his supporters after an election.

Kamala insisted that Democrats stand for “treating one another with kindness and respect...” I kept hearing the words “fascist,” “racist,” “Hitler,” “Nazis,” “deplorables,” “bitter clingers,” “garbage,” etc. Do these people even listen to themselves?

Kamala touted the value of hard work. If she and her followers believed that, they wouldn’t be leftists. They believe in redistributing the hard work of some to the non-work of others. So, pardon me if I don’t believe that.

Finally, Kamala ended up with a bizarre analogy about stars. I was not impressed.

I hope that today marks the end of Kamala Harris on the public stage, with the same holding true for many prominent Democrats in D.C. I would like to see some of them tried for legitimate (not made-up) crimes and others simply retired from the scene. Both George Washington and Harry Truman had the right idea when, like Cincinnatus, they retired to their homes and let the political world go on without them.