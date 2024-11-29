The ICC insults Joe Biden and America

Imagine what the world would look like if after WWII foreign judges took it upon themselves to issue arrest warrants for Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman? For what crimes? Why, they killed untold numbers of civilians in Germany and Japan! Sure, the Germans and Japanese started the war and committed among the most depraved atrocities mankind has ever seen, particularly the industrial slaughter of millions of Jews, but hey, you gotta break a few eggs to make a totalitarian omelet, and they were only Jews.

Besides, America became much too powerful. Sure, America and her allies saved the world. They protected Europe and the rest when they weren’t able—or willing—to protect themselves. America became the arsenal of democracy. She kept her allies in the fight. She gave the greatest generation and asked only for the land to bury them. Then America set out to rebuild her allies and her enemies. They’ve never forgiven America for any of that. Even today, while so many of their citizens want to become Americans, their envy of America, and their disgust at their own weakness, burns brightly and violently.

An obvious manifestation of that self-loathing, and of ancient anti-semitism, is the International Criminal Court’s recent issuance of arrest warrants:

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. For “balance,” the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. The ICC says the Israeli leaders are guilty of “crimes against humanity” in connection with the war started by Gaza. The ICC is a bad joke, but sadly, there are countries that take it seriously: Binyamin Netanyahu faces the prospect of arrest if he travels to the UK after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his detention for war crimes in Gaza. The prime minister’s official spokesman said today that the government respected the ICC as the “primary international institution for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes of international concern”.

Because an arrest warrant has been issued the UK would be under a legal obligation to arrest Netanyahu should he enter UK territory.

Canada has also announced its willingness to honor the warrants and the European Union is urging member states to do the same. Fortunately, for valid national sovereignty reasons, America is not a signatory to the ICC nor is Israel. Also fortunate is Donald Trump’s election, as I suspect Biden and Harris’ handlers would be sorely tempted to arrest Netanyahu in the time they have left. I suspect he’ll remain in Israel for awhile.

Graphic: X Screenshot

At the Free Beacon, Matthew Continetti argues this is only a part of the global intifada against Israel:

Anti-Semitism is already well entrenched at the United Nations. On November 20, the U.N. Security Council demanded, for the umpteenth time, that Israel submit to a unilateral ceasefire in Gaza. The United States vetoed the resolution. That is because the U.N. proposal failed to call for the release of the more than 60 men, women, and children, including Americans, who are thought to be alive since Hamas kidnapped and took them to underground dungeons on October 7, 2023. The proposal also said nothing about the remains of the innocents who have died in Hamas captivity.

Pulling out of the UN, and expelling them all, would do much good, though I’m afraid we’re stuck with the anti-western civilization lunatics. The ICC, at the same time, in a ludicrous attempt to appear to be balanced, issued a warrant for an almost certainly dead Hamas thug.

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant are bogus. They stand accused of starving Gaza, while convoys have been delivering many tons of food and other humanitarian aid since the war began. I can think of no other belligerent that has fed the civilian population of its enemy during ongoing military operations. Yet Israel is still held liable for not providing "enough" aid, despite Hamas's theft and looting of the supplies once they enter the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the ICC says Netanyahu and Gallant have intentionally targeted Gaza's civilian population, even though the research of experts such as John Spencer of West Point has demonstrated that Israel has taken extraordinary steps to keep civilian casualties low.

Graphic: X Screenshot

This latest antisemitic ploy is a slap at civilization itself, and very much another insult to Joe Biden who has faded so fast he’s virtually transparent. Post January 20, America needs to make clear its full backing of Israel’s total victory over the savages sworn to destroy it, and our intention not just to ignore, but to punish, any individual, organization, nation or group that acts against American interests or the interests of our allies. That’s peace through strength, and it’s long overdue.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.