The Pentagon betrayed America on January 6

I’ve long been writing about the most insurrectionary insurrection to ever have been insurrected by domestic terrorist, white supremacist, racist, Deplorable insurrectionists. I speak, of course, of January 6, the only insurrection in history to have featured no insurrectionist guns, which ended after a few hours when the insurrectionists, who had no intention of overthrowing the government and no chance of succeeding even if they did, left of their own accord. Congress promptly finished its business and departed.

A harrowing day it was, as only protestors were killed, though AOC and Kamla Harris were in deadly danger—nearly killed--despite AOC being in an entirely different building, and Harris being at DNC Headquarters.

Graphic: X Screenshot

As time has passed, we’ve learned more about what actually happened that day. Donald Trump really did authorize 10,000 troops. Nancy Pelosi and DC’s Mayor refused them. They were afraid of the “optics” of armed troops at the Capitol building, though those optics were no longer disturbing when armed troops and fences ringed the Capitol for months thereafter. And now we’re learning the Pentagon purposely delayed sending the National Guard to the Capitol that day.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) is heading a subcommittee investigating J6, and sent a letter to the DOD Inspector General:

…demanding a correction to an agency report published in November 2021. “This report was the final product of the DoD IG’s review into the events of January 6, and reviewed how the DoD responded to requests for support as the events unfolded,” Loudermilk, the chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight for the House Administration Committee, wrote. “Throughout the Subcommittee’s extensive investigation into the failures of January 6, 2021, we have discovered numerous flaws and inaccuracies in the report that your office has yet to appropriately address.”

This is more than grammarian nitpicking:

“After a thorough examination of emails and documents, including letters, memorandums, agreements, plans, orders, reports, briefings, statements made in congressional hearings, closed-door testimony to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (‘Select Committee’), and closed-door testimony made to the DoD IG,” Loudermilk wrote, “the Subcommittee’s investigation has concluded that the Department of Defense intentionally delayed the deployment of the DC [National Guard] to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.” “Furthermore,” Loudermilk added, “the Subcommittee also maintains that the DoD IG knowingly concealed the extent of the delay in constructing a narrative that is favorable to DoD and Pentagon leadership.”

In other words, there was a whole lotta lyin’ goin’ on. Some of the findings of the subcommittee were:

*Secretary McCarthy’s failure to communicate the Secretary of Defense’s order to the DCNG Commander – to immediately deploy forces to the Capitol at 3:04 pm. *Failure of Secretary McCarthy to communicate directly with the DCNG Commander between 2pm and 6pm – IG Report states the calls took place despite both parties stating, under oath, that the calls never took place. *IG finding that DCNG was not prepared for the Civil Disturbance mission despite the knowledge that Secretary McCarthy had recently received comprehensive briefings on DCNG capabilities and observed rehearsals on Civil Disturbance operations by DCNG personnel.

The blatantly partisan January 6 Committee’s final report, as reported in The Hill, said there was no delay in sending NG troops to the Capitol, but even NPR reported the general in charge said otherwise long before the J6 Committee’s report was released:

Graphic: National Guard support mission [after J6]. Wikimedia Commons.og. Public Domain.

It took more than three hours for former President Donald Trump's Defense Department to approve a request for the D.C. National Guard to intervene in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the commanding general of the outfit told senators on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. William Walker testified that he had National Guard troops at the ready and sitting idly for hours before he was finally given authorization to send them into the field. Walker said that the delay was caused at least in part over concerns of the optics of sending uniformed troops to the scene.

This is particularly damning:

"At 1:49 p.m., I received a frantic call from then-chief of U.S. Capitol Police, Steven Sund, where he informed me that the security perimeter at the Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters," Walker testified. "Chief Sund, his voice cracking with emotion, indicated that there was a dire emergency on Capitol Hill and requested the immediate assistance of as many guardsmen as I could muster." Walker said he "immediately" alerted Army senior leadership of the request. He was not informed of the required approval from then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller until 5:08 p.m., he said — "3 hours and 19 minutes later."

With Donald Trump as Commander in Chief, we will soon know the truth about January 6, and some Deep State operatives may be switching places in jail with J6 protestors.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.