President Trump, the rising tide

This election season, the country has never been more polarized between left and right, as well as between out-of-touch elites and rank-and-file American workers — both blue- and white-collar.

During the past four years, the wealthiest Americans, who are often executives in industries like law, tech, and finance, have toed the Harris-Biden administration line for green energy policies; increased immigration; and unfair, non-reciprocal trade billed as “free trade.”

In contrast, blue-collar Americans, who dominate the manufacturing, services, and construction sectors, have been disenfranchised by Kamala Harris’s Green New Deal, skyrocketing inflation, open borders, and more trade that is “free” rather than fair and reciprocal.

The time for pretentious posturing — hitting all the right notes for an algorithm-friendly “woke” LinkedIn post, while ignoring basic realities — is over. There is only one presidential candidate who can meet the needs of all Americans. It is vitally important that both blue- and white-collar workers — as well as elites who have awakened to reality — show up to vote for Donald J. Trump on Election Day.

Today, there is a serious disconnect between the worlds of the wealthiest Americans and rank-and-file workers. However, that disconnect is being reduced as the comfortable bubble of affluent elite enclaves — and the option for the blissful disregard that they afford — is increasingly encroached upon by realities of economic and social turmoil under Harris, Joe Biden, and the Democrat party.

As Dr. Peter Navarro, Trump White House director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, observes in a recent opinion piece, under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, “too many Americans are being forced to choose between food on the table, medicine in the cabinet and a roof over their heads” as they “are seeing their real wages squeezed or losing their jobs.”

Two thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to pay for basic living expenses like gas and groceries in the face of record-high inflation.

Elite Americans have argued that the economy is strong, citing rising stock markets and observing the concentration of well off people who can be found in the suburbs of cities like Philadelphia and New York City. These fortunate few may not yet acutely feel the weight of high inflation or unfair trade as do their fellow Americans who depend on regular paychecks earned through labor — rather than on investments and passive income — for income and survival.

But if the problems we see today persist for four more years — as would be likely under a rudderless and incompetent Harris-Walz administration — social stability will further erode as levels of crisis increase, and the ship of our nation will be at serious risk of capsizing. If this happens, no one will be immune. Assets previously relied upon for passive income will be at fundamental risk, and communities that are today strongholds of wealth and privilege amid a wasteland of communities swamped by corrupt and incompetent governance under Harris and Biden will themselves be under siege.

Former president Trump’s economic policy proposals not only will help protect blue-collar jobs, but will make all American families prosperous. For example, Trump’s universal baseline tariff proposal will generate more than $4,000 in additional real wages for every American family, while creating about three million jobs. Trump has even suggested utilizing tariffs to fund federal spending, as the United States has done in the past, and ending the federal income tax, which would be a monumental boon to American workers and consumers.

Some corporatist and globalist opponents of tariffs have tried to assert that tariffs increase the price of goods for American consumers. But, as Dr. Navarro notes in a concise primer on tariffs, “the Trump tariffs did not cause inflation during his presidency. They will not cause inflation in Mr. Trump’s second term. When America imposes tariffs on major trading partners such as China or Germany, the Trump tariffs force these trading partners to reduce the prices of their goods sold to us. The American market is too important to their export-dependent economies for them to try to pass along the full tariffs to American consumers.” Both consumers and producers would benefit from Trump’s tariffs.

A rising tide of patriotic Americans voting for Trump this election will lift the boats of citizens from all backgrounds and walks of life. A vote for President Trump — no matter where you are socio-economically — is a vote to keep the great ship of the United States afloat and power forward toward a more prosperous future.

Adam Molon is an investigative journalist and China scholar. He is the author of NewSentry.

Image via Raw Pixel.