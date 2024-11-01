Can a new Trump administration work with Democrats?

If we are blessed to elect Donald Trump, I propose that he immediately announce a bipartisan panel to work together in addressing the issues facing the American people: the economy, the border and illegal immigration, crime, foreign affairs (Ukraine, Israel, China, etc.), education, technology (social media and A.I.), women’s sports, taxes and tariffs.

I am not proposing that Donald Trump compromise his agenda or principles. This coalition would work to advance Donald Trump’s agenda, not produce a middling, squishy Republican-lite product. I have been a California Republican all my life, and this “squishy” compromise of values has all but destroyed our once great state. I am not proposing this for the U.S.

Our greatest threat (yes, from within) is the radical (Marxist) wing of the Democrat party. We need to cull any good Democrats back into the “normal” fold and form an America First coalition of senators, congressman, and judges committed to restoring government back to its intended functions.

We must provide Democrat “normies” an out by welcoming them to our cause, and we must give them an opportunity to work with us to solve the difficult challenges that lie ahead.

Engaging Democrat “normies” to work with Donald Trump and the bipartisan team that he’s already formed (RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and others) will serve two ends.

One: Increase the likelihood that proposed legislation gets advanced through Congress. Not engaging Democrat “normies” will cause them to harden, decreasing the chance that our policy agendas advance.

Two: It kneecaps the bogus “fascist” narrative being advanced by the radical wing of the Democrat party and its media sycophants.

Trump’s presidency will be mired in impeachments, lawfare, moles working from “within” to undermine his agenda, and violence. Republicans will need to stiffen their spines or be outed for actively working against their duly elected president. Having some Democrats who are willing to be part of the solution is better than them being part of the problem.

On the violence front, Trump should permit and even encourage peaceful protest but diligently arrest and prosecute any illegal gatherings or any acts of violence, up to and including calling in the National Guard.

If some Democrats decide that they are unwilling to join Trump’s coalition, he can then say he made an attempt to “reach across the aisle,” but they chose to work against the interests of the American people.

America’s greatest threat is the radical (Marxist) wing of the Democrat party, not the Democrat party in toto. Or not. If no Democrats wish to join “our” cause, then we then know where we, and they, stand.

Make the United States of America Great Again.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.