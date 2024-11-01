AT/Rasmussen Reports poll: Trump leads in North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

We’re back with another American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll, this time of likely voters (LVs) in North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is leading in all three states—and in all three states, voters are worried about the economy and want aggressive action on immigration.

In North Carolina, Trump leads Harris by three points (50-47%), and in Nevada and Pennsylvania, he leads by two points (49-47% in both states). However, in both North Carolina, where there is a gubernatorial race, and in Nevada, where there’s a battle for the U.S. Senate, the Democrat candidate is in the lead. In the Pennsylvania Senate race, the two candidates are tied.

In all three states, voters view Trump as more competent than Harris (49-46% in North Carolina, 47-45% in Nevada, and 49-46% in Pennsylvania). In both North Carolina and Pennsylvania, voters view Harris as a greater threat to democracy than Trump (51-45% in North Carolina and 49-48% in Pennsylvania, Nevada voters are more worried about Trump as a threat to democracy (48-46%).

Image by AI.

On the issues, voters in all three states rank the economy as their top concern (33% in North Carolina, 34% in Nevada, and 30% in Pennsylvania). Their second concern is border security (19% in North Carolina, 22% in Nevada, and 21% in Pennsylvania), with abortion coming up a distant third (14% in North Carolina and 16% in both Nevada and Pennsylvania).

Voters in the three states split on what they think the incoming administration should have as its priority. In North Carolina, the top three spots went to rising prices (33%), illegal immigration (30%), and “protecting our democracy” (18%). However, voters in Nevada and Pennsylvania were more concerned about illegal immigration (30% and 31% respectively). Their next concern was rising prices (28% in Nevada and 27% in Pennsylvania), with Nevadans ranking abortion rights as their third concern (21%) and Pennsylvanians worried about “protecting our democracy” (22%).

As has been the case in almost all states we’ve polled, LVs in North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are very unhappy with the status quo and worried for their children. When asked if they’re better off than they were four years ago, 57% of LVs in each state polled said that they are not. Nor are they optimistic about their children, with all LVs believing that their children will do less well than their parents. In North Carolina and Nevada, 49% believe their children will not fare well, while the remaining voters are roughly split between doing well and “not sure.” In Pennsylvania, 50% of LVs worry about their children’s futures, with the remainder split between doing well and “not sure.”

When asked to consider legal immigration into the US, the greatest number of LVs in all three states would like to decrease the number currently coming in (34% in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, 32% in Nevada). If it can’t be decreased, they’d like a temporary cut-off (26% in North Carolina and 28% in Nevada and Pennsylvania).

Regarding whether the flow of illegal aliens over the southern border constitutes an “invasion,” majorities in all three states agreed that the description is accurate (61% in North Carolina and Pennsylvania and 57% in Nevada). In each state, majorities either strongly or somewhat support using the United States military or National Guard to stop the influx of illegal aliens (65% in North Carolina, 60% in Nevada, and 64% in Pennsylvania). In all three states, the greatest number of respondents hold Biden to blame for illegal immigration (27% in North Carolina and 30% in Nevada and Pennsylvania).

LVs in all three states are worried about election cheating, with all agreeing that it’s very or somewhat important to prevent cheating (93% in North Carolina and Nevada and 94% in Pennsylvania). Majorities also believe that mail-in voting is very or somewhat likely to increase cheating (63% in North Carolina, 58% in Nevada, and 55% in Pennsylvania). Majorities also think votes should be counted on election day (59% in North Carolina and Pennsylvania and 55% in Nevada).

In North Carolina and Nevada, significant numbers of people have already voted early (48% in North Carolina and 51% in Nevada). However, in North Carolina, most did early voting in person (56%), while in Nevada, they were evenly split between in-person and by mail (35-35%). However, in Pennsylvania, most are wedded to voting in person on election day (61%).

You can see more information about these poll results at Rasmussen Reports.