Masked man vandalizes small-town pregnancy center with swastikas

According to a report from a local Alaskan outlet, the FBI is looking for a masked assailant who vandalized a pregnancy center in Wasilla a few weeks back:

Now, spraypainting Nazi symbols on the walls of an establishment that fights the eugenics agenda is quite ironic, but as I routinely point out, leftists aren’t a very bright group of people—the pro-abortion leftists in particular—because if you’re intellectually unable to recognize that by definition, a human fetus inside a human mother is not a parasite, and you somehow think that a little person in utero with its own body parts, and DNA entirely unique and distinct from every other person ever created is somehow also physically the mother, then there’s really no end to your ignorance, and we all have to just do the best we can to tolerate your profound stupidity.

It’s no secret that the era of the Third Reich was a time when eugenics ruled in the both the culture and the government, and abortion is no doubt a part of the modern eugenics movement—just take a look at the disposal rate of children prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome in Iceland, which is essentially 100%, or the Planned Parenthood operation which allows donated money to be designated to the “kill black babies” fund.

Unfortunately though, it looks like this guy will be another criminal who evades justice and escapes the clutches of America’s top cop Merrick Garland because… he had the foresight to deface the building at night under the cover of darkness. Don’t forget that when Congress questioned Garland about why he was prosecuting pro-lifers outside abortion mills but not those firebombing crisis pregnancy centers, Garland astutely pointed out that the peaceful prayer was happening in broad daylight, and it had absolutely nothing to do with politicization of the agency, or his desire for the proliferation of progressive, anti-life, and anti-American agendas.

