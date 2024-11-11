When love congeals: Obama reportedly not taking Kamala's phone calls now

Democrats are quite a bag of snakes, lovin' their candidates in victory, and pretending they ever heard of them in defeat.

So, with the presidential defeat of Kamala Harris after a costly, hard-fought campaign, the Obamas reportedly aren't taking her phone calls.

The reports on Twitter suggest this going on:

JUST IN: Kamala has not spoken to either Obama. Her team has been reaching out but no one on Obama’s team is calling or texting back, per WH official — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 11, 2024

"JUST IN: Kamala has not spoken to either Obama. Her team has been reaching out but no one on Obama’s team is calling or texting back, per WH official" @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/zh20q02ROZ — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) November 11, 2024

What a wretched story. A whirlwind campaign, an Obama endorsement, a feisty debate, a billion spent, celebrity endorsements galore, Kamala $20 million in the hole, and he's not speaking to her now.

Shortly after her defeat, he made a statement about "headwinds" doing Kamala in, and later, aides spoke her mistakes, while ignoring Obama's, such as hectoring black men to vote for Harris, which seems to have actually driven black male voters to Trump. Michelle hectored voters as racists, too, no doubt driving away even more voters:

Michelle Obama's Backstabbing "Endorsement" of Kamala (Lala)



Is Michelle clearing the deck for the next election?#KamalaHarris #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/7J2krbldWU — David Knight Show LIVE 9am EST, M-F (@libertytarian) October 29, 2024



Now he won't even be a shoulder for Kamala to cry on.

Which is quite a shift from just a few months ago.

Back in July, Obama actually plotted with Kamala to oust Joe Biden as the Democrats' presidential nominee, according to this report from Seymour Hersh:

🔥🚨HAPPENING NOW: President Obama and Michelle Obama just called Kamala Harris to officially endorse her. The Obama’s were the last of the Democrat leadership to not endorse Kamala Harris.



Many rumors started earlier this week claiming that Obama did not want to endorse… pic.twitter.com/l6iA9Sqh36 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 26, 2024

Kamala onboard? Obama might have been bluffing to scare Joe, but in light of Kamala asking around about the 25th Amendment "in a non-joking way" again according to Posobiec, the odds rise that she was not.

Obama wanted an open primary to select a candidate like Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, but a bitter, seething, Joe shut the door to that by naming Harris as his successor over the weekend, handing over his formidable campaign cash war chest to her.

Democrats were thrilled Joe was finally out, so after other Democrats came forward, Obama eventually endorsed her:

BREAKING NEWS

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle officially Endorses Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's 2024 Presidential Nominee.pic.twitter.com/TAof9vM3sa — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 26, 2024

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

Listen to all that gush about "friendship," and that this endorsement "means so much to me" from Kamala.

There was phony gushiness from Joe, too:

Kamala speaks to Biden over phone at campaign HQ: "It is so good to hear our President's voice. Joe, I know you're still on the reco... on the call... and we've been talking everyday..."



pic.twitter.com/Hk1ZQE7p7r — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 22, 2024

Trump saw right through it, by the way, making political hay of it on the campaign trail:

HAHAHAHA this is incredible 😂🤣💀



Trump reenacts the staged call between Obama and Kamala Harris:



pic.twitter.com/TnsekZF35w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2024

Now we learn he was right again -- turns out all that gush and love never lasted beyond Election Day. Now Obama's not taking Kamala's phone calls, and other Democrats are pretending they never heard of her, either.

Is this legit? Because if it is, it's hilarious. Not sure why he'd bother, though. https://t.co/CfB5u5hbvB — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 11, 2024

They're probably worried she'll ask them for money, given her huge campaign debt left after blowing it on useless celebrity endorsements, and well, they love their money.

That's the fate of phony Potemkin candidates, who have no popular support beyond their paid endorsements and devouring political machines. A candidate is only valuable to them so long as they are winning. Anything else, and they never heard of you.

Obama is now cutting her dead and looking for the next guy in his continued plottings.

And as usual, Obama was thinking about himself:



Obama's biographer reveals ex-president fears for his legacy after 'tone-deaf preaching' harmed Harris campaign https://t.co/4MjCzxjmyt pic.twitter.com/LKiZ5URWqT — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 9, 2024

That's sad stuff, and Harris, who's just as nasty and conniving as they are, but probably not as clever, probably knew it. These people don't have friends, they have rivals, prey, and roadkill. They're all a bag of snakes, and any Democrat without the deliverables turns into their mouse supper.

Image: Twitter screen shot