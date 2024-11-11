Pollster Frank Luntz accuses Harris advisors of ‘political malpractice’

I have trouble understanding why people continue to rely on pollsters who continually get things so wrong. It is like believing all the false predictions from climate fearmongers and basing policies on those predictions.

Here, Frank Luntz says anyone who told Kamala Harris that she should focus on Trump “committed political malpractice.” Heck, that would be almost the entire media cabal, along with all Democrats, and most pollsters. We were constantly told that she was ahead no matter how few questions she answered. They helped hide her for months, and then they gave her puff interviews.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz: ‘Whoever told’ Harris to focus on Trump ‘committed political malpractice’ ‘We all know what Trump is,’ Luntz said on ‘This Week.’ ‘We experienced him for four years. Whoever told her to focus on him committed political malpractice, because in the end, you cannot change someone’s point of view on him, it was all about her.’

(On another note, it is pathetic that the media portrays Frank Luntz as a “Republican” pollster. I have never seen ABC, Washington Post, NPR, CBS, NBC polls with headlines that acknowledge their people are Democrat pollsters, even though they campaign for Democrats every day.)

Here, Frank Luntz said Trump was going to lose the election because of the debate:

Republican pollster Frank Luntz said Former President Donald Trump's debate performance could cost him the election. [snip] Lutz clarified he thought Trump bore the burden of losing in one of the worst debate performances he had seen in his career. After waffling on whether or not he would make a predicition [sic], Luntz said, ‘The answer is yes, I think that he loses because of this debate performance,’ Luntz said to [Piers] Morgan.

I would challenge Luntz to identify which of Harris’s debate answers focused on policies instead of hyperfixating on destroying Trump.

And here, Frank Luntz said Trump was intentionally losing the election; this prediction came in August as Harris was hiding. According to Luntz and his focus groups, Harris was doing better with all demographics.

Donald Trump is actually giving away this election, says pollster Frank Luntz Frank Luntz, pollster and political strategist, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of the 2024 election, the demographic and intensity advantages Vice President Harris holds over former President Trump, what his focus groups have told him, and more.

Thank goodness we have a new president who has common sense and a brain, who does not rely on consultants, experts, pundits, and pollsters who constantly give bad advice.

Why does anyone pay these so-called experts when they have no clue?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.