Let’s go back!

The Democrat Party has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, moving away from its traditional working-class roots toward a more elite focus that is disconnected from the struggles of everyday Americans. It now reeks of a culture of condescension. The party's rhetoric has become more divisive, with a tendency to label political opponents using charged terms like a “basket of deplorables,” “garbage,” “racist," "sexist," or "fascist.. This approach stands in stark contrast to conservative critiques, which tend to focus on policy disagreements and perceived incompetence rather than inflammatory rhetoric.

While Democrats emphasize the protection of democracy as a central theme in their campaigns, their actions often contradict this message. Legal strategies have frequently been employed to undermine political opponents, while the party routinely depicts rivals as threats to democratic values!

“Gaslighting” has become the primary communication tactic for Democrats, as they juxtapose claims of democratic threats with legal actions directed at their political adversaries. They attempt to persuade the American public that their experiences and feelings are not valid, often misrepresenting the effects of their own policies, the results of rival party initiatives, and even the health and competence of the current President (evidenced by all to see in his last debate).

There are legitimate concerns that the current administration has operated outside constitutional boundaries, leaving many constituents feeling voiceless. Furthermore, the choice of a presidential candidate without any primary votes contradicts the democratic principles they profess to uphold.

Concerns have arisen regarding the administration's approach to governance, marked by a heavy reliance on executive orders, widespread mandates, and decision-making processes that have impacted and unarguably harmed our society without sufficient consideration for the consequences. Additionally, this administration has shown little willingness to adjust course, despite the potential negative impacts on citizens.

On the global stage, what was once a relatively peaceful environment has devolved into an unstable geopolitical landscape, marked by rising conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, as well as increasing tensions in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, mainstream media has largely aligned with left-leaning perspectives, often functioning as a propaganda machine, which generally leaves American voters without balanced coverage of alternative policies and viewpoints.

Conservative and moderate Democrats appear to be a diminishing faction within a party that has moved decidedly leftward in recent years, and they have legitimate reasons to feel marginalized by the party's overall ideological direction and policy priorities.

In light of these shifts, a return to an administration led by former President Donald J. Trump would provide a more stabilizing path forward -- especially if voters could be well-informed, and do not suffer from TDS -- rather than opting for a “fresh start” with a candidate who has not received a single electoral vote and remains untested by the primary process which is essential for a stable democracy.

In contrast, in spite of nonstop harassment, phony accusations, impeachments, and vicious lawfare suits, President Trump, during his presidency, ushered in tax cuts that lowered taxes for middle- and lower-income households, including lowering income taxes for lower brackets, expanding the child tax credit, and doubling the standard deduction, reduced government regulations, reduced inflation, fostered sky-high employment across all demographics, challenged our NATO partners to pay their fair share (which they had never done, but complied with immediately), enabled energy independence for the next thousand years while keeping das prices low, unprecedented success with peace initiatives via the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, and… no wars!

His is a story that should be considered a profile in courage and in excellence. We need not be embarrassed to support him. The case for him is so strong, we should be proud to make it.

Yes, let’s go back!

